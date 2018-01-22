First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Ravi Shastri says visitors will have to rectify 'schoolboy errors' that hurt the team

India coach Ravi Shasrti today said the team will have to rectify the "schoolboy errors" that led to three run-outs in the lost second Test against South Africa, insisting that conditions are hard enough without such mistakes adding to the misery.

PTI, Jan,22 2018

India coach Ravi Shasrti, on Monday, said the team will have to rectify the "schoolboy errors" that led to three run-outs in the lost second Test against South Africa, insisting that conditions are hard enough without such mistakes adding to the misery.

India lost the first two Tests in Cape Town and Centurion to be 0-2 down in the three-match series, which will conclude with the match starting January 24 here. "It hurts a lot. As it is the conditions are very tough, and on top of that, if someone gets run out then you feel bad and there is no doubt of that.

File image of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. PTI

You hope that those mistakes don't happen again because at times they are schoolboy errors," Shastri said after Monday's practice, referring to the run-outs in Centurion.

The team's batsmen, outplayed by South Africa's menacing pace battery so far, added to their problems with poor shot selection and sloppy running between the wickets.

The run-outs of Hardik Pandya and Cheteshwar Pujara in the Centurion Test, particularly stood out. While Pandya was guilty of not dragging his bat in, Pujara pushed for a very risky third single, which was avoidable.

"They have to be rectified. In tough conditions like these, where there is not much between the two teams, you cannot afford to give away wickets like that. Boys have been told that," Shastri said.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018

