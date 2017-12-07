First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Rahul Dravid says visitors have 'great chance' of winning Test series

Rahul Dravid said the current Indian team has all bases covered for the three-match series in South Africa starting with the first Test in Cape Town from 5 January.

PTI, Dec, 07 2017

New Delhi: Former India captain Rahul Dravid feels the Virat Kohli-led team has a "great chance" of winning a maiden Test series in South Africa next month given the depth of talent in the side.

File image of Rahul Dravid. AFP

Dravid, while speaking to PTI, said the current Indian team has all bases covered for the three-match series in South Africa starting with the first Test in Cape Town from 5 January.

However, the No 1 Test team, which has won a record nine series in a row, has only one warm-up fixture before the series-opener.

"I think we have a great chance this time looking at the depth of the current side," Dravid told PTI on Friday.

"We have got some quality quicks, we have the opportunity of playing the all-rounder (Hardik Pandya) if we need to. We have got quality spinners in Jadeja and Ashwin.

"What also excites me is that all our batsmen have been to South Africa before and they have the experience of 40-50 Tests.

"Having said that, you do need a bit of luck in those conditions, bit of rub of the green. If we get that, I am very confident about our chances," said Dravid, who is currently coaching the U-19 and India A sides.

India have been playing non-stop cricket since the Champions Trophy and none other than Kohli has complained of not getting enough time to prepare for the South Africa tour due to the ongoing full series against Sri Lanka getting over only on 24 December.

Dravid said it will be good to take the extra load off the players' shoulders.

"Some years are tough (schedule wise) for the team and some are not. There is a lot of pressure on players but that is same for all teams. But it will be nice if we can balance the schedule though it is not an easy job."

Kohli recently surpassed Dravid to be the second-highest century-maker for India across formats and is only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar.

"The intensity that he brings on the field to inspire his teammates is what stands out for me," said Dravid when asked what separates Kohli from the others.

The India U-19 squad endured a disastrous campaign in the Asia Cup last month but Dravid chose to look ahead with the World Cup starting in New Zealand from 13 January.

Asked what went wrong at the Asia Cup, Dravid said: "Not much. At this level you are not looking at the results. They are young kids and sometimes you expect the results to not go your way.

"The U-19 level is all about giving opportunities to as many players as possible. That was the process we followed in the Asia Cup. I don't stress too much on results. We are looking forward to the World Cup now and the three-week camp ahead of that starts in Bengaluru tomorrow (Wednesday)."

It was a collective decision by Dravid and selectors to make batting sensation Prithvi Shaw play the Ranji Trophy than the Asia Cup.

India did not do well in the tournament but the 18- year-old has been sublime so far in the season with three centuries.

"We took a decision, a right decision that the boys who are playing Ranji Trophy should be allowed to play that. With U-19, what we are trying to move the players from junior level to the Ranji level and then hopefully the Indian team," said Dravid defending the decision to exclude Shaw from the Asia Cup squad.

"The faster they get the opportunity, that is the real goal. Nothing would make me happier if they go on to play for India A."

However, Shaw will be back to lead India in the U-19 World Cup next month.

Asked if Shaw is ready to play for India considering the success he has at the First-Class level, Dravid said: "I don't want to make that moment. He is a good player, he has started his season well but selectors will take a call on his future.

Published Date: Dec 07, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

