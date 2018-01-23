First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League QF 1 Jan 23, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 31 runs
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 4 Jan 23, 2018
WI Vs IRE
West Indies Under-19 beat Ireland Under-19 by 4 wickets
IND in SA Jan 24, 2018
SA vs IND
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
PAK in NZ Jan 25, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Eden Park, Auckland
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis says it's normal to get distracted during IPL auction

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted that it is normal to get distracted by the weekend's IPL auctions as the cash-rich T20 event "plays a big part in their lives".

PTI, Jan,23 2018

Johannesburg: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis admitted that it is normal to get distracted by the weekend's IPL auctions as the cash-rich T20 event "plays a big part in their lives".

File image of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. AP

File image of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. AP

The mega auctions of the IPL will be held on 27 and 28 February, the last two days of the third and final Test between India and South Africa.

Du Plessis, however, said as long as they will be on the ground their focus would only be on the match.

"Well we don't have our phones, so it's difficult to check (the auction).

There will be distractions, and that is normal, it's human. The IPL plays a big part in all of our lives," Du Plessis said on the eve of the third Test starting here on Wednesday.

"For the management and myself, it's important to make sure we keep the focus and the energy driving towards the Test match.

"And at the end of the day's play, if we want to talk about the auction a little bit, we can do that but to make sure that the next day, when it's Test match time again, we are switched on and focused," he added.

Du Plessis along with Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi, Dean Elgar and Vernon Philander are some of the South African players who will go under the hammer at this weekend's IPL auctions.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6646 117
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2436 128
2 Pakistan 2919 122
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all