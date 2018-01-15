First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Proteas need to get Virat Kohli early on day 3 to stand a chance of decent lead

The pitch still looks good for batting and with Kohli at the crease, it will be ominous signs

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,15 2018

After another intriguing day's play, the second Test between India and South Africa is evenly poised. It was again a mixed day for both the teams. The Proteas, after a a solid start, lost their way in the last session on the first day and ended on 269/6. With Faf Du Plessis, the overnight batsman, 350 or 400 was still a possibility. However India did well to restrict the hosts to 335. The total elicited mixed feeling especially with the pitch looking good for batting. However, the Proteas started off well and sent back KL Rahil and Chetwehwar Pujara off successive deliveries inside first 10 overs.

File picture of Vernon Philander. Reuters

The Murali Vijay- Virat Kohli partnership threatened to take the advantage away from the Proteas, but Keshav Maharaj, who lacked sharpness, broke the 79-run stand after having Vijay caught behind. Rabada bowled with fire and was probably the best bowler of the day. He generated decent reverse and trapped Rohit Sharma LBW before Lungi Ngidi opened his wicket account with a peach to dismiss Parthiv Patel.

The South African bowlers earned their wickets but amidst all this, Kohli was fighting it out in the middle. The Proteas pacers beat his outside edge numerous times and even came close to trapping him LBW but for a thin edge of his bat. After the first Test, Kohli had talked about the need to show intent. Here he was showing the intent with an aggressive 85 not out off 130 balls. What South African bowlers did well was pick up wickets at crucial intervals. They didn't allow big partnerships. However, when Kohli gets set, it's almost next to improbable to get him out and this is where the South African attack needs to go all out in the first hour in the morning and get him out as early as possible.

The pitch still looks good for batting and with Kohli at the crease, it will be ominous signs for the home. Maintaining accuracy and discipline will be the key. However, all the attention shouldn't be on Kohli because Hardik Pandya is playing at the other end and he was the one who played a whirlwind innings in the first Test to keep India alive. If they get Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin cheaply too, they will run into proper tail.

South Africa will be looking to attain a lead of 70 or 80 because batting on this pitch might get tricky against Ashwin who looked dangerous in the first innings. Philander needs to up the ante on day three along with Maharaj who might play a crucial role just like Ashwin did. Another fascinating day awaits us today.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018

