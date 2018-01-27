On a day where India showed tremendous grit and determination to setup a cracking end to the Test series, the ultimate talking point after stumps became the uneven pitch. Indian players, desperately looking for a win in the series, battled it out in the middle, taking occasional blows to their bodies and trying to set a challenging target for their opponents. At the end, they were bowled out for a good score of 247 thanks to purposeful knocks from Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

To win the match and make it 3-0, South Africa needed to chase 241 on a pitch that was behaving diabolical. And to make matters more complicated for the home team, they lost opener Aiden Markram to a ripper from Mohammed Shami. Markram's opening partner, Dean Elgar was left to face all the music. He took two blows to his body, and the second one resulted in umpires taking the players off the field with concerns regarding the nature of the pitch.

Naturally, Indians were not in the mood to leave the field but they had no choice and South African players looked little worried about batting on such a wicket. However, the delivery that led to players being taken away was actually a short-pitched ball from Jasprit Bumrah and had nothing to do with the pitch. Elgar's dodgy technique was to be blamed for the blow.

There were doubts whether there would be any play on Day Four.

Everyone who is someone in the cricketing world made sure they put out their opinion about the matter. After umpires called the day off due to the pitch fiasco and the rain, news came out late in the evening that play will happen on Friday.

Since players are assured to take the field on Day Four, South Africa will have a tough task ahead of them. There's no doubt that the home team has quality players who can change the thing around, like AB De Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock. So what they really need is one good partnership to flourish and take the pressure off. A 100-run stand for a wicket would make life difficult for India.

The pitch might not ease up on Friday, but if Indians can score around 240 runs on it, there's no reason why the South Africans can't do it.