- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (D/L method)
- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
- India in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs IND South Africa beat India by 72 runs
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|6109
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4684
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Cape Town: South Africa have added seamers Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi to their squad for the second test against India, which starts in Pretoria on Saturday.
File photo of South Africas Duanne Olivier. Reuters
The pair has been called into the squad as potential replacements for Dale Steyn, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a heel injury.
It is another bitter blow for the fast bowler who returned from 14 months on the sidelines in the 72-run first test victory in Cape Town that saw him break down again.
Olivier, 25, has played five tests since making his debut against Sri Lanka 12 months ago and has 17 wickets at an average of 23.11.
Ngidi, 21, is uncapped at test level but has played three Twenty20 internationals and is regarded as one of the finest up-and-coming fast bowling talents in South Africa.
"I have heard a lot of good things about Ngidi so I’m looking forward to seeing what he brings," coach Ottis Gibson said in a media release from Cricket South Africa. "We are expecting similar bowling-friendly conditions in Pretoria so this pair will bolster up our options heading into the match."
Published Date:
Jan 09, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018
