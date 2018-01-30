First Cricket
U-19 WC | Super League SF 2 Jan 30, 2018
PAK Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
U-19 WC | 7th Place Play-off Jan 30, 2018
NZ Vs ENG
England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
India vs South Africa: Proteas batsman JP Duminy feels ODI series will be closely contested

Fresh from their victory at Johannesburg, South African batsman JP Duminy expects India to provide close contest during the six-match ODI series and improve their modest record.

PTI, Jan,30 2018

Durban: Fresh from their victory at Johannesburg, South African batsman JP Duminy expects India to provide close contest during the six-match ODI series and improve their modest record.

The first ODI will be played at the Kingsmead Oval on Thursday.

File image of JP Duminy. AP

"India are a phenomenal ODI side and they've managed to compete in all conditions around the world. You don't expect anything less from them. They have a few new faces and few young players but also a lot of talent," Duminy told reporters on Tuesday.

"They have been exposed to the IPL scene and they will be competitive in the series. Even though we won the first two Test matches, India competed and that's what you want to see from high profile teams. India being the World's No 1 ranked team, you expect nothing less from them."

Batsmen from both sides struggled during the Test series on bowler-friendly pitches. Duminy said that the ODI pitches will be more batsmen friendly, but added that the India's top-order batsmen will have to improve their poor showing from 2013.

"The pitches are going to be more batsmen friendly, I think. Its probably going to be high-scoring games across the country. And that will obviously bring the teams closer together. The key fundamentals for me in One-day cricket are partnerships with ball and bat. The team that gets that right has the best chance of winning, said Duminy.

South Africa will also be keeping a close eye on their preparation for the 2019 World Cup as this ODI series begins. Duminy said that a lot of changes have happened in how teams now approach their middle overs.

"It depends on the make up of your team.

If you look back to a team like England, who bats quite deep they probably bat until 10 or 11 at times I guess they can afford to lose a couple of wickets in the middle in trying to be a little aggressive. And that's worked for them over a period of time.

"For our team, its about understanding whats the make up and how do we best get to a 300-past score. These days, even 300 is not good enough. Even with 350, you're still not guaranteed a win.

So, its about understanding whats the make-up, what each players role is and understanding how to go about that role, he said.

"There's going to be a lot of shifting I would think leading up to the World Cup so guys will want to understand their role, understand their game and understand what brand of cricket we want to play going into 2019. Its going to be an intriguing phase not only for our team but for all teams."

Last but not the least, Duminy said he was looking forward to reuniting with Mumbai Indians at the 2018 IPL.

"Obviously I have been part of the IPL for a number of years so playing against the Indian team, you do end up playing against a lot of your potential teammates in the IPL.

"But right now, you know you're going to be competitive, you want to win and you want to put big performances against the opposition. I don't think we will see anything different, said Duminy.

"But yes, in a few months time, well be teammates (with Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians) and at that time, obviously it will be about putting the past in the past and concentrate on winning the IPL. I'm really happy to be back with the Mumbai Indians. It all started for me at Mumbai, he signed off.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

