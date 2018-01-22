First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 2 Jan 22, 2018
ZIM Vs NAM
Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Namibia Under-19 by 7 wickets
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 1 Jan 22, 2018
CAN Vs PNG
Canada Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 80 runs
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 23, 2018
UAE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 23, 2018
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Kuldeep Yadav says playing full Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will help him in Rainbow Nation

Kuldeep, who will leave for South Africa on 24 January for the ODI series, said he expects to reap the harvest of a good domestic season, in South Africa.

PTI, Jan,22 2018

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, on Monday, said playing the full Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will hold him in good stead in the limited overs series in South Africa. Kuldeep, who will leave for South Africa on 24 January for the ODI series, said he expects to reap the harvest of a good domestic season, in South Africa.

"So far it has been good. I have played the full T20 season (Syed Mushtaq Ali). My rhythm is good so hopefully I will be able to continue bowling well there (in South Africa) as well," a confident Kuldeep said.

File image Kuldeep Yadav. Reuters

File image Kuldeep Yadav. Reuters

Asked how important is Mushtaq Ali Trophy for him, the 23-year-old unorthodox bowler said: "Every game here is important as an individual and as a team. The team needs you and it is a matter of pride to play for the state always. The state has given you everything so I came to play.

"It also gives you good match practice as you get to play against big players," he added. Kuldeep said he always looks to take wickets and is not afraid of leaking runs. "You will leak runs in T20 cricket. T20 is all about how many wickets you take. Wickets help the team in this format. When there is a score of 230 plus on the board, you know the opposition will go for runs.

"I always look to take wickets and not restrict runs. If I look to restrict runs, I can end up conceding more maybe," he said."

Looking lean, Kuldeep said it's all about staying fit to live up to the demands of the side led by Virat Kohli. "When you are playing for India you have to be fit. Also if you want to survive for a long time, fitness is very important. I have been working a lot on my fitness for the last two years," he said.

Kuldeep, who came into the reckoning with his impressive performances for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL, did not hide his desire to play for the franchise again.

KKR may not have retained Kuldeep but the chinaman bowler, who has set a base price of Rs 1.5 crore for the IPL auction on weekend, dropped enough hints that he may be back with the option of Right to Match Card. "It's been five years with KKR. It is like family and this is like a home ground for me. I know the angles from where to bowl and I am well-versed with the wicket as well," Kuldeep said.

"I don't feel pressure here as I have played here for five years. This has been a lucky ground for me."

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 New Zealand 6650 117
4 England 6483 116
5 Australia 6077 113
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all