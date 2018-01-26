Play was called off on Day 3 of the third and final Test match between India and South Africa at Johannesburg after umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar, having had a discussion with match referee Andy Pycroft felt the pitch had become too "dangerous" to continue to play on.

When the players left the field, South Africa had reached a score of 17/1 chasing 241, a target that appeared to be a daunting one on this Wanderers wicket.

During the Proteas' second innings, Dean Elgar twice took blows on his body — first on his wrist and later on his forearm — before a Jasprit Bumrah delivery hit the South African opener on his head. That piece of action forced umpires to make the decision to stop play.

However, replays confirmed that the Bumrah delivery hadn't unexpectedly shot off from good length areas as in previous cases and it was a well-directed bouncer that Elgar failed to deal with.

Hence, the call from the umpires, attracted plenty of anguish from Indian fans particularly after they had seen their batsmen battle it out on the very wicket earlier in the day to post a commendable score of 247.

Sunil Gavaskar led the backlash with some strong words from the commentary box. when he claimed India would have been termed "sissies" had they refused to bat under similar circumstances.

"Despite having the Dravids, the Sachins, had an Indian player been hit and had they asked for abandonment of the match, Indians would have been called sissies," Gavaskar said on air.

Also, Twitterati wasn't too far behind and made their displeasure felt.

Ok... now I am hiding behind the chair watching this match. If it’s too dangerous to play... then India should win the game.. the pitch is the responsibility of the Home Team! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 26, 2018

Utter rubbish. The umpires and match ref walked straight into Elgar's dramatics. This is poor from SA and even poorer from the fools masquerading as officials - making them officially foolish.#SAvsIND — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) January 26, 2018

If it takes the officials 3 days to decide whether a pitch is Test quality or not then it's a clear case of ineptitude. #SAvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) January 26, 2018

Truth is, Dean Elgar is terrible on his backfoot. Even Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a better technique than him. #SAvInd — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 26, 2018

The Pitch On Which Indian Tailenders Batted Almost Whole Day Against Deadly South African Bowling Attack, Suddenly Became Deadly When South African Openers Started To Face Indian Bowlers. Are Indian Tailenders Better Than Top SA Batsmen?#INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #SAvsIND #Elgar — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 26, 2018

If SA save match because of pitch (which is the same in which India batted), they still lose face. Play and there's a chance to win — Cricketwallah Indian (@cricketwallah) January 26, 2018

Kohli should offer to finish all the overs with himself and Murali Vijay bowling. Let's see if Faf and SA really are prepared to do anything to save the blushes. #SAvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) January 26, 2018

India makes pitches to favour the home team but at least they have the skills to play on them. Dean Elgar on the other hand... #SAvIND — cricBC (@cricBC) January 26, 2018

India have put their cards on the table. They want to carry on. And why not? It’ll be interesting to see what SA decides on the morrow. Lose the match or lose the venue, may be. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 26, 2018

I’m sorry, but if the Indian tail could bat more than two hours on that pitch, the hosts’ top order should be ready to face the heat. No idea why the umpires stepped in when a bouncer was bowled. That did NOT take off from a good length. #SAvIND — Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) January 26, 2018

Kotla was banned from hosting International Cricket for 12-months after that India-SL game in 2010. Whether this game is called-off or not, just rating this pitch as “poor” won’t be fair. Lives are at stake here! Will the ICC impose a ban on Joburg? #SAvIND — Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) January 26, 2018

CSA should be hoping play happens tomorrow. If it is abandoned then very likely the pitch will be declared UNFIT and the Wanderers will be banned for 12 months. The ground is due to host one ODI, T20I vs India and a Test v Australia. Might not able to host PAK next season either. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 26, 2018

So what’s the difference of this pitch than earlier today? Sunny G is right. If the umpires were going to call it off, then it should have been done earlier.... but India battled through it. Now SA should have to do the same.. sadly Elgar didn’t play it well. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 26, 2018

Two things I will say about this test .. if anyone ever calls this Indian batting line up flat track bullies again they need to be reminded of the skill and bravery they have shown in this innings .. — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) January 26, 2018