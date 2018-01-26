First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League QF 4 Jan 26, 2018
IND Vs BAN
India Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 131 runs
U-19 WC | Plate Championship SF 2 Jan 26, 2018
CAN Vs WI
West Indies Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 187 runs
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 27, 2018
BAN vs SL
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
ENG in AUS Jan 28, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Perth Stadium, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: 'Indians would be called sissies if they refused to play'; Sunil Gavaskar leads backlash as Day 3 is called off

Sunil Gavaskar led the backlash from the front with some strong words from the commentary box. when he claimed India would have been termed "sissies" had the refused to play and come off the field.

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,26 2018

Play was called off on Day 3 of the third and final Test match between India and South Africa at Johannesburg after umpires Ian Gould and Aleem Dar, having had a discussion with match referee Andy Pycroft felt the pitch had become too "dangerous" to continue to play on.

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. AFP

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. AFP

When the players left the field, South Africa had reached a score of 17/1 chasing 241, a target that appeared to be a daunting one on this Wanderers wicket.

During the Proteas' second innings, Dean Elgar twice took blows on his body — first on his wrist and later on his forearm — before a Jasprit Bumrah delivery hit the South African opener on his head. That piece of action forced umpires to make the decision to stop play.

However, replays confirmed that the Bumrah delivery hadn't unexpectedly shot off from good length areas as in previous cases and it was a well-directed bouncer that Elgar failed to deal with.

Hence, the call from the umpires, attracted plenty of anguish from Indian fans particularly after they had seen their batsmen battle it out on the very wicket earlier in the day to post a commendable score of 247.

Sunil Gavaskar led the backlash with some strong words from the commentary box. when he claimed India would have been termed "sissies" had they refused to bat under similar circumstances.

"Despite having the Dravids, the Sachins, had an Indian player been hit and had they asked for abandonment of the match, Indians would have been called sissies," Gavaskar said on air.

Also, Twitterati wasn't too far behind and made their displeasure felt.

Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6646 117
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all