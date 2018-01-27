On India's last tour to South Africa, Ajinkya Rahane proved that he belonged to the highest level with a career-defining knock of 96 at Durban in a lost cause for India. What was heartening to see in that inning was how comfortable he was against some top quality pace bowling. It was also clear that Rahane isn't scared to counterpunch when a fast bowler is having a go at him. That disdainful slap against a rampaging Dale Steyn over covers for six was a case in point.

The same audacity was on display again six months later when Rahane lofted Jimmy Anderson for a six on a green Lord's track designed to plot India's demise. This time his effort in the first inning proved crucial in a famous Indian win.

In 2014, barely a year after his Durban assault, Rahane pulled, cut and drove Mitchell Johnson and co. at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on his way to his third hundred of the year, all scored overseas. Rahane hadn't just arrived, he had established himself as one of India's best players of fast bowling.

Three years later, Rahane was touring South Africa and as luck would have it, faced the task of proving himself yet again just like he had to back in 2013. A low run of scores in the home series against Sri Lanka meant Rahane didn't play the first two Tests of the series. His absence was widely questioned by the cricket pundits and almost lead to a meltdown between Indian team management and the press.

While it's always nice to have people supporting you, it would have only put additional pressure on the Mumbai batsman to perform when he was finally recalled for the Johannesburg Test.

If the pressure of a comeback was not enough of a challenge, Rahane had to prove himself on a track that looked more like an obstacle course for batsmen than a cricket pitch.

At times all it takes a struggling fighter to throw his best punch is that feeling of getting cornered. That's the moment when adrenaline takes over your thought process, and you instinctively throw haymakers at anything that comes your way. Rahane was in that very spot at Johannesburg on Day 3.

There were no half measures in Rahane's approach. He was having a go at anything full and swinging at anything wide. His first two boundaries, a cut and a drive were both deliberately hit in the air. South African bowlers immediately seemed rattled. Perhaps they were all too familiar with the reputation that the team management was ignoring till now on this tour. Suddenly Rahane appeared to be getting more hittable balls, and he was taking full toll.

Intent has been an overused and slightly abused word on this tour, but in Rahane's batting, India found the real intent that they were looking for. It wasn't just the boundaries, the 29-year-old was smoking anything wide, sometimes straight to the fielder, and it showed it wasn't just about his finesse, he was simply going for it lock, stock and barrel.

As Rahane got more assured, he unleashed his trademark delicate touch with a classical cover drive and a delectable on-drive in the same over against Philander. Rahane was back it seemed, or rather he was never gone.

South Africans were putting more boundary riders to stop India's score from getting out of reach instead of looking to dismiss them. Rahane still managed to pick the gaps and collect boundaries. In the minds, that was victory already for Rahane who was now joined by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and was showing similar intent as Rahane.

Rahane started off playing with a strike rate of over 100. But with a few boundaries under his belt, he seemed more settled and trusted his defence and his ability to pick the field and collect ones and twos as well. There was a dropped chance at the boundary along the way, but you wouldn't begrudge Rahane some luck, especially with the way he was playing on Friday. There is some justice in the eyes of cricketing Gods after all.

Rahane missed out on a deserved half-century after he was strangled down the leg side but by then, he had put India well and truly in the driver's seat. He had also ensured that the South African bowlers were both mentally and physically worn out and that allowed India's lower-order batsmen to have some fun at their expense and collect some more vital runs.

It has become a cricketing cliche to say "Form is temporary, class is permanent". But that little gem of a knock (48 off 68) from Rahane on a difficult pitch at the Wanderers after being left out of the side due to poor form, made sure those words never rang truer.