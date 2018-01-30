First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League SF 2 Jan 30, 2018
PAK Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
U-19 WC | 7th Place Play-off Jan 30, 2018
NZ Vs ENG
England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: ICC rates Wanderers pitch used for third Test as 'poor'

The ICC on Tuesday rated the Wanderers pitch used for the third cricket Test between India and South Africa as 'poor' and received three demerit points in the process.

PTI, Jan,30 2018

Dubai: The ICC on Tuesday rated the Wanderers pitch used for the third cricket Test between India and South Africa as 'poor' and received three demerit points in the process.

India came back from behind to win the Test by 63 runs as 40 wickets fell for 805 runs in almost 296 overs. AP

India came back from behind to win the Test by 63 runs as 40 wickets fell for 805 runs in almost 296 overs. AP

India came back from behind to win the Test by 63 runs as 40 wickets fell for 805 runs in almost 296 overs.

However the 22-yard strip was the focus of attention as a number of batsmen from both sides received blows due to "steep unpredictable bounce and excessive seam movement".

The play was in fact stopped by the on-field umpires on the third day as they found it dangerous to continue when Jasprit Bumrah's bouncer struck Dean Elgar's helmet.

"Andy Pycroft of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees has rated the Wanderers Stadium pitch as "poor" and, as such, according to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, it has received three demerit points, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced today," ICC stated in a media release.

As per norms, one demerit point is awarded to venues whose pitches are rated by the match referees as "below average", while three and five demerit points respectively are awarded to surfaces marked as "poor" and "unfit", respectively.

Since the Wanderers Test got completed, ICC match referee didn't rate the pitch as "unfit" which would have got it five demerit points.

According to the parent body, the demerit points will remain active for a rolling five-year period and if during this five-year period, the Wanderers Stadium reaches the threshold of five demerit points, then it will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 12 months.

Pycroft, whose report has been forwarded to Cricket South Africa, said: "The pitch prepared for the final Test was a poor one.

It had excessively steep and unpredictable bounce, and excessive seam movement."

Pycroft's report categorically mentioned about how players of both teams were physically hurt and required medical attention.

"It deteriorated quickly as the match progressed, which made batting extremely difficult and hazardous, resulting in the medical staff from both the sides having to come onto the field of play multiple times to treat their batsmen."

The match referee stated that the Test went on only after due deliberation.

"As the on-field umpires are also responsible for the players' safety, they expressed concerns about the behaviour of the pitch and debated after day three, if it was appropriate to continue the match.

"In the end, the umpires made the decision to continue and the Test reached its natural conclusion on day four. However, there was still excessive variable bounce and seam movement when the Test match ended," he concluded.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all