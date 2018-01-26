When Virat Kohli opted against a LBW review against AB de Villiers shortly after lunch, it seemed like it was going to be a long session for India. But things changed dramatically. Bhuvneshwar Kumar castled de Villiers with a lovely set-up: a plethora of outswingers followed by an unplayable inswinger. From then on, India bounced back in an emphatic fashion. It was quite impressive given that the Indian bowlers were wayward in the opening session. Though the hosts managed to gain a seven-run lead, it was never going to be enough.

Parthiv Patel, who was promoted up the order, wiped off the deficit with two boundaries. His job was to give India a brisk start but Vernon Philader and Aiden Markram combined to make sure that the plan fails. After Patel's departure, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul combined to guide India to safety and with a 42-run lead.

Throughout their 32-run stand, Vijay and Rahul looked comfortable. Partly because they applied themselves well. But largely due to the innocuous South African bowling. Philander wasn't as consistent as he was in the first innings, Morne Morkel struggled to find the correct line and Lungi Ngidi's inexperience showed. Only Kagiso Rabada was somewhat asking questions but one bowler can only do so much.

If South Africa are to whitewash India 3-0, this undisciplined performance from the hosts has to improve. Faf du Plessis had sensed it and he cut short the celebrations of Patel's wicket and gave a pep talk to his bowlers. Sadly though for the hosts, it wasn't enough.

During the day's play, injured pacer Dale Steyn tweeted, "Big bowling effort here, attack the poles and let the ball do the talking!" Now this seems easy enough to type but executing it is a task, especially on this desk which is misbehaving a lot. But South Africa have the best weapons to do the job.

The five South African pacers have got to stick to the basics and make sure that the run flow is kept under control. It goes without saying that the two key wickets are Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. But first they have to get past Vijay and Rahul. As they say, a couple of good partnerships are enough to win the game in low-scoring matches.