India vs South Africa: Hosts fined for maintaining slow over-rate in the second Test

Du Plessis pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

PTI, Jan,17 2018

Centurion: The victorious South African team was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second Test against India, which concluded on Wednesday.

Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Faf du Plessis's side was ruled to be two overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

File photo of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. AP

File photo of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. AP

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, de Plessis has been fined 40 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 percent fines.

If South Africa commit another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with du Plessis as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by du Plessis and he will face a suspension.

Du Plessis pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6404 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4811 96
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
