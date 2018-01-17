- Tri-Series in UAE, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 6 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6320
|115
|4
|New Zealand
|6404
|114
|5
|Australia
|6012
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4811
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Centurion: The victorious South African team was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the second Test against India, which concluded on Wednesday.
Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Faf du Plessis's side was ruled to be two overs short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.
File photo of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. AP
In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.
As such, de Plessis has been fined 40 percent of his match fee, while his players have received 20 percent fines.
If South Africa commit another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with du Plessis as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by du Plessis and he will face a suspension.
Du Plessis pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar.
Published Date:
Jan 17, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018
