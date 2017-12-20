India vs South Africa: Gautam Gambhir says 'No.1 side should be able to win in every condition'

New Delhi: Out-of-favour opener Gautam Gambhir feels being the world's No.1 Test side, India should win in "every condition" as Virat Kohli and his men embark on a tough Test and limited-overs series in South Africa starting next month.

India would look to shed the tag of poor travellers in 2018 as the team embarks on a series of overseas tours starting with South Africa.

Post South Africa, next year India will also travel to England and Australia, where conditions will not be as conducive to the spinners as they are at home.

Besides, the famed Indian batting line-up will also be tested by the moving ball.

Kohli might have won 20 of his 32 Tests as captain, but the memories of two seasons of home dominance will recede quickly if Kohli and India fail to deliver on foreign land.

"It's going to be a tough tour because South Africa is a very good side especially in their own backyard. They have got quality bowling, they have got quality batting. India really has to play well to beat them," Gambhir told PTI in an interview.

"I hope they have got the confidence from what they have done in the last two years. Even if they have played the bulk of their cricket at home, they should go to South Africa with a lot of confidence, a lot of belief as the no.1 Test side and I hope they can deliver there.

"Ultimately, the no.1 side should be able to win in every condition. I hope India continues the same form what they have shown at home," he added.

Starting 5 January, India play three Tests in South Africa against the world's No.2 side besides six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals.