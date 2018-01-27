- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 131 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 CAN Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 187 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 202 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 ZIM Vs SL Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NAM Vs KEN Namibia Under-19 beat Kenya Under-19 by 8 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6646
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6143
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2508
|125
|2
|Pakistan
|3097
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Johannesburg: Lifting doubts hovering over the third Test between India and South Africa, the Indian team management tonight confirmed that the match will resume on Saturday.
Play was halted late in the final session owing to dangerous playing conditions as Dean Elgar was hit twice in one over by Jasprit Bumrah.
Umpire signals for the players to leave the field on the third day of the third cricket Test match. AP
Players were taken off after a rising delivery from Bumrah rattled Elgar's helmet even as India wanted to continue with the game.
There were a lot of deliberations later after play got over with the match officials leaving the ground around 7 pm local time.
It was reported that they had submitted their report to the ICC.
An hour later, confirmation came that the Test would continue as scheduled.
South Africa are placed at 17 for one chasing 241 for victory.
Published Date:
Jan 27, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018
