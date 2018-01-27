Johannesburg: Lifting doubts hovering over the third Test between India and South Africa, the Indian team management tonight confirmed that the match will resume on Saturday.

Play was halted late in the final session owing to dangerous playing conditions as Dean Elgar was hit twice in one over by Jasprit Bumrah.

Players were taken off after a rising delivery from Bumrah rattled Elgar's helmet even as India wanted to continue with the game.

There were a lot of deliberations later after play got over with the match officials leaving the ground around 7 pm local time.

It was reported that they had submitted their report to the ICC.

An hour later, confirmation came that the Test would continue as scheduled.

South Africa are placed at 17 for one chasing 241 for victory.