First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League QF 4 Jan 26, 2018
IND Vs BAN
India Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 131 runs
U-19 WC | Plate Championship SF 2 Jan 26, 2018
CAN Vs WI
West Indies Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 187 runs
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 27, 2018
BAN vs SL
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
ENG in AUS Jan 28, 2018
AUS vs ENG
Perth Stadium, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Fourth day's play of the Wanderers Test to resume as scheduled

Players were taken off after a rising delivery from Bumrah rattled Elgar's helmet even as India wanted to continue with the game.

PTI, Jan,27 2018

Johannesburg: Lifting doubts hovering over the third Test between India and South Africa, the Indian team management tonight confirmed that the match will resume on Saturday.

Play was halted late in the final session owing to dangerous playing conditions as Dean Elgar was hit twice in one over by Jasprit Bumrah.

Umpire Michael Gough of England, facing camera, signals for the players to leave the field on the third day of the third cricket test match between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Umpire signals for the players to leave the field on the third day of the third cricket Test match. AP

Players were taken off after a rising delivery from Bumrah rattled Elgar's helmet even as India wanted to continue with the game.

There were a lot of deliberations later after play got over with the match officials leaving the ground around 7 pm local time.

It was reported that they had submitted their report to the ICC.

An hour later, confirmation came that the Test would continue as scheduled.

South Africa are placed at 17 for one chasing 241 for victory.

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6646 117
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all