- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 202 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 ZIM Vs SL Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NAM Vs KEN Namibia Under-19 beat Kenya Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PNG Vs IRE Ireland Under-19 beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PAK Vs SA Pakistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 3 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6646
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6143
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2508
|125
|2
|Pakistan
|3097
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Johannesburg: Former Test captains Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday criticised the pitch being used for the third and final Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium.
File image of Sunil Gavaskar and Shaun Pollock. AFP
The former South African and Indian captains were commenting while examining the pitch for SuperSport television during the tea break on the second day of a match in which batsmen have struggled throughout.
Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said, "If you've got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can't be judged a good surface."
He compared the Wanderers pitch to one which was condemned as "poor" by the International Cricket Council when South Africa toured India in 2015.
"You go to India and get a surface like Nagpur where it turned too much. This can't be judged a good surface because as a batsman you are never in."
Gavaskar said pitches needed to give both batsmen and bowlers a fair chance.
"You can get a very flat surface which is totally in favour of batsmen. This is a pitch which is totally in favour of bowlers," he said.
Published Date:
Jan 25, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018
Also See
India vs South Africa: Proteas bowlers guilty of letting Virat Kohli and Co off the hook on ridiculously bowler-friendly pitch
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli's joust with the press uncalled for, skipper must introspect team's performance
India vs South Africa: Harbhajan Singh says, Sri Lanka series served little purpose for Indian team