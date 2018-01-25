First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Former cricketers Shaun Pollock, Sunil Gavaskar criticise Wanderers pitch

Pollock and Gavaskar were commenting while examining the pitch for SuperSport television during the tea break on the 2nd day in which batsmen have struggled throughout.

AFP, Jan,25 2018

Johannesburg: Former Test captains Shaun Pollock and Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday criticised the pitch being used for the third and final Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium.

International Cricket Council (ICC) World XI cricket team director Sunil Gavaskar (L) speaks to the media as captain Shaun Pollock (R) listens in Melbourne, 04 October 2005. The ICC World XI will play three one-day matches against Australia under a closed roof in the 50,000-seater Docklands Stadium before moving to Sydney where they will play a six-day Test match. AFP PHOTO/William WEST / AFP PHOTO / WILLIAM WEST

File image of Sunil Gavaskar and Shaun Pollock. AFP

The former South African and Indian captains were commenting while examining the pitch for SuperSport television during the tea break on the second day of a match in which batsmen have struggled throughout.

Pointing to cracks and indentations on a good length, with graphics showing extravagant movement and unpredictable bounce, Pollock said, "If you've got deliveries behaving like this on day two of a Test match it can't be judged a good surface."

He compared the Wanderers pitch to one which was condemned as "poor" by the International Cricket Council when South Africa toured India in 2015.

"You go to India and get a surface like Nagpur where it turned too much. This can't be judged a good surface because as a batsman you are never in."

Gavaskar said pitches needed to give both batsmen and bowlers a fair chance.

"You can get a very flat surface which is totally in favour of batsmen. This is a pitch which is totally in favour of bowlers," he said.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6646 117
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2508 125
2 Pakistan 3097 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

