Fiery Lungisani Ngidi establishes that he has the wood over the Indian skipper

Lungi Ngidi would have been pumped for the first day of the Centurion Test. His parents had come over to watch him play an international match for the first time and like any 21-year-old he wanted to flaunt his skills in front of them.

What better way to do it than troubling the best in the business, Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, who was one among his six wickets at the Centurion in the second innings. The image of a giggling Ngidi fielding in the deep in the second Test, recalling that he had dismissed the best opposition batsman, would forever linger in the minds of South African fans.

Lungi Ngidi, South African fast bowler playing his first match, blushing after taking Virat Kohli's wicket ?? pic.twitter.com/9paRyaCDjC — Sachin Saraf (@sachin434) January 17, 2018

Still pinching myself its starting to really sink in now ?? — Lungi Ngidi (@NgidiLungi) January 20, 2018

Ngidi's natural angle takes the ball into the right-hander. He isn't someone who gets appreciable movement off the deck nor does he swing the ball prodigiously. What he does do, however, is get that angle into the batsmen work in his favour by straightening a few deliveries.

Watching Kohli bat against Ngidi here at the Wanderers, one could see that the Indian captain wasn't at his flamboyant, dominant self against the youngster.

While he took a full length forward stride to drive Kagiso Rabada through the covers multiple times, the same kind of foot movement was absent against Ngidi. This was primarily because the tall seamer had beat Kohli's bat early in the game – off the third ball he bowled at the Indian skipper – with one that moved away just a touch after landing fuller.

Ngidi's plot against Kohli was pretty clear. He would angle the ball into him from outside off stump and get the odd one to straighten or move away a touch. Twice within the first 10 balls that he faced from Ngidi, Kohli wafted outside the off stump and missed.

In Ngidi's fourth over, a very tentative Kohli pushed at one rather late, expecting it to seam away when it kept going in with the angle. The inside edge brushed his boot and nearly rolled onto the stumps. It clearly showed that the youngster had succeeded in putting India's pillar in two minds.

While the lunch break gave Kohli some reprieve, four balls after he was back into the attack post lunch, Ngidi had the Indian No 4 playing and missing yet again off one that straightened past the edge.

Two overs later, he would push one fuller and move it a tad away from Kohli and the edge would carry to AB de Villiers comfortably. There were no blushes this time as Ngidi soaked in the moment of glory. He had outsmarted Kohli a second time in three innings.

Ngidi's planning was perfect; his execution even better. It is just over a week since he made his Test debut and already the youngster seems to have worked out a way against one of the best batsmen of the modern generation. It was the second time that Ngidi was dismissing Kohli in this series, though he nearly had the better of the Indian captain in the first innings at the Centurion as well when the latter composed the only ton of the series.

In the second Test, on a surface that was dry, sluggish and almost subcontinental, Ngidi had a different plan for Kohli. He used his height to bowl back of a length deliveries and pushed the odd one fuller with the angle and nipped the ball in a touch. While Kohli was mowing around the other South African seamers during his 153, Ngidi nearly had the better of Kohli with a fuller ball that found a thin edge before hitting him on the pads.

"When I bowled my first spell I hit his (Kohli's) pads a few times, so I thought that was a vulnerable area for him. He kept shifting across and getting into my bowling line, so I thought, maybe shoot one in at the stumps and see what happens. I nearly got him," Ngidi said after the first innings of his debut Test last week.

Such maturity in thinking from a debutant was extraordinary. The 21-year-old had not only fought the collywobbles of a debut at his home ground, but also found a possible technical glitch in Kohli's batting. Even when the plan didn't quite come off in the first innings, Ngidi stuck to it the next time around and reaped rewards.

In the second innings at the Centurion, the Indian skipper was undone by a similar delivery from Ngidi. It tailed in a bit after pitching and caught Kohli's pads on the shuffle.

"The moment for me I think was the captain's wicket. That was a very special moment and I felt that I had worked hard and sort of figured out a gameplan of bowling at him. So finally getting that really did mean(t) a lot to me," Ngidi said after South Africa's win at Supersport Park.

Ngidi had induced the most false strokes by any bowler in the whole series (an exceptional 21.9 percent according to CricViz). Consider that his competitors were the likes of Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma. That simply is no mean feat.

We had pointed out last week that any flaw in the technique of such exceptional batsmen like Kohli would be ironed out before the start of the next Test and sure enough the Indian skipper looked comfortable flicking anything on his pads to mid-wicket quite easily on Day 1 at the Bull Ring in the third Test.

This is where the maturity and class of Ngidi stands out. On a greener surface, he had possibly noticed that Kohli was driving a lot more than usual. He had got off the mark with a trademark cover drive off Rabada and had looked to play the shot quite often right through this innings, but with limited sucess. The wagon wheel also shows that the Indian skipper scored majority of his runs (35.2 percent of his runs) through covers.

Pujara & Kohli hit fifties today & their wagon-wheel isn't too different, especially through the covers and point.#SAvInd pic.twitter.com/px8mzFHRJI — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 24, 2018

Ngidi, who had found success with his stump-to-stump line against Kohli at the Centurion, opted to coax the batsman into thinking that his plan was similar in Johannesburg. He kept bowling with the angle into Kohli but ensured that he would dish in the odd 'loosener' outside off-stump that would curl away. The lure was too big for the Indian skipper to ignore and eventually – after three inside edges and three play and miss shots outside off-stump – it led to his downfall.

Lungi Ngidi’s wicket-taking ability is certain to book him a permanent spot in the South African side. Here’s his #NotSoFriendly delivery that sent Captain Virat Kohli back to the pavilion. #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/wZI2Dkee1D — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) January 24, 2018

It may be too soon to say that Ngidi has found a bunny in Kohli. But given his methodical planning and outstanding execution, it would be no surprise to see Ngidi sneak in another plan against Kohli in the second innings at the Wanderers.