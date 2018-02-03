Centurion: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was on Friday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series and the upcoming Twenty20 Internationals against India owing to a finger injury, a massive blow to the home side which lost the first one-dayer in Durban.

Du Plessis was injured during the Durban ODI in which he scored his ninth hundred to take the Proteas to 269/8. India chased down that total with ease winning by six wickets and taking a 1-0 lead.

"I just got a blow (to my finger), so hopefully it will be fine for the next game," du Plessis had said in the post-match conference on Thursday.

However, further assessment revealed that he had sustained a fracture that will require 3-6 weeks to heal, thus ruling him out of the remaining five ODIs and three T20Is.

A replacement captain for the rest of the limited-overs' schedule against India will be named on Saturday, just 24 hours before the second ODI.

Farhaan Behardien has been called up as du Plessis' replacement.

Also, wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen has also been given a maiden call-up to the ODI squad as back-up to first-choice Quinton de Kock.

Du Plessis is now facing a race against time to be fit for the first Test against Australia starting in Durban on 1 March.

This a huge blow for the Proteas who had earlier lost batting mainstay AB de Villiers for the first three ODIs, also owing to a finger injury sustained during the third Test at Wanderers.