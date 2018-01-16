First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN Tri-Nation Series | Match 1 Jan 15, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
ENG in AUS | 1st ODI Jan 14, 2018
AUS Vs ENG
England beat Australia by 5 wickets
BAN Tri-Nation Series Jan 17, 2018
SL vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 18, 2018
IRE vs SCO
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Dinesh Karthik named as replacement for injured Wriddhiman Saha

Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was on Tuesday ruled out of the third and final Test against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Dinesh Karthik in the squad.

PTI, Jan,16 2018

Centurion: Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was on Tuesday ruled out of the third and final Test against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Dinesh Karthik in the squad.

Saha, who is not part of the team playing the ongoing second Test, picked up the injury while training on 11 January.

File image of Dinesh Karthik. AFP

File image of Dinesh Karthik. AFP

The third and final Test of the series is scheduled to be held in Johannesburg from 24 January.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Dinesh Karthik as the replacement for Wriddhiman Saha for the third and final Test against South Africa. He is set to join the team before the third Test," the BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

The 32-year-old Karthik has played 23 Tests for India but his last five-day appearance for the team was back in 2010 against Bangladesh. He has 51 catches and five stumpings to his credit.

"Mr. Wriddhiman Saha suffered an upper left hamstring tendon injury during training on Thursday, 11 January. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress," Choudhary said.

Saha was replaced by Parthiv Patel in the ongoing Test here after he picked up the injury, which was initially described as a niggle.

He wasn't much of a success in the opening Test in Cape Town, returning scores of 0 and 8. But the 33-year-old broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record for most dismissals by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test match.

Saha claimed 10 catches in the Cape Town Test to go past the record of nine dismissals set by Dhoni against Australia in Melbourne in December 2014. Since making his debut against South Africa in 2010, Saha has represented India in 32 Tests, effecting 85 dismissals – 75 catches and 10 stumpings.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6320 115
4 New Zealand 6257 114
5 Australia 6012 113
6 Pakistan 4747 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all