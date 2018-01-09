India vs South Africa: Dale Steyn says his batting effort wasn't in the same league as that of Graeme Smith in 2009
Steyn's comeback from injury in the ongoing rubber had been ruined by another injury but he was unwilling to let go of any chance to be a part of the action.
PTI,
Jan,09 2018
- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (D/L method)
- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
- India in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs IND South Africa beat India by 72 runs
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|6109
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4684
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Cape Town: He walked haltingly but stood resolutely.
One of the most memorable moments of the first India- South Africa Test was an injured Dale Steyn limping out to bat during his team's second innings despite being ruled out of the series already.
Injured South African Dale Steyn, left, talks to AB de Villiers before taking to the crease on the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and India. AP
The 34-year-old pacer's comeback from injury in the ongoing rubber had been ruined by another injury but he was unwilling to let go of any chance to be a part of the action.
"... I figured, at that point, we probably needed another 20 runs just to feel a little bit more safe. I figured, if I go out there, I could block," Steyn, who would be using crutches for the next few days to avoid putting any pressure on his injured left heel, told Cricket South Africa's official website after the match.
He had drawn a massive applause from spectators for each of his blocks during the five-minute unbeaten stay at the crease which ended when AB de Villiers' all-important wicket became the last to fall for the hosts.
"It was not that bad but there was no running involved. It's not quite a Graeme Smith walking out with a broken hand moment, but I'll claim it anyway," the fiery speedster laughed recalling the iconic vigil by Smith against Australia in 2009.
Smith, the then South African captain, had walked out to bat at No.11, hoping to survive 8.2 overs against the Aussies despite being injected with his own blood to mend a broken right hand. He could not stop an Australian win but found all-round admiration for his tenacity.
Steyn had injured himself on the second day of the match, which the home team won by 72 runs, when he landed awkwardly after delivering a ball. But he refused to stay in the dugout when the Proteas found themselves in a spot of bother at 130/9 in the second innings.
Skipper Faf du Plessis later said that Steyn had padded up to bat even before the matter could be discussed with him.
"We said if by any chance AB is still there, Dale can just go and just stand there and hopefully AB can smash a few sixes. The plan wasn't to get him to bat and injure him more," du Plessis said after the game," du Plessis said.
"He was padded up before we spoke about this to him. I feel incredibly bad for Dale. He worked for over a year. He was challenged through periods where he started and got injured again, and then started and got injured again."
Steyn is expected to recover in six weeks' time.
"Luckily it's not his shoulder again. The foot, or injury that he has, is something you probably can get over a lot quicker and we are looking forward to bringing him back in the fold when he's fit again," du Plessis said.
Published Date:
Jan 09, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018
Also See
South Africa's Dale Steyn leaves field with injured heel in his comeback Test match against India
India vs South Africa, stats preview: From threat posed by hosts' pacers to visitors' dismal record in Rainbow Nation
India vs South Africa: Hosts' middle order should come good on Day 3 and effectively kill the Test