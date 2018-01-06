Cape Town: South Africa were dealt a major blow after their senior most pacer Dale Steyn was ruled out for the remainder of three-match series against India after damaging a tissue on his left heel during the second day of the opening Test.

Steyn left the field three balls into his 18th over as he felt a pain on his left heel.

It has been learnt that he has damaged a tissue and will be out for a minimum period of four to six weeks which effectively rules him out of the ongoing Test series against the visiting Indian team.

Steyn in fact was getting into the groove as he had figures of 2 for 51 with wickets of opener Shikhar Dhawan and wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha during his comeback Test.

He was out of action for one year after a major surgery for shoulder dislocation.

He recently made a comeback in competitive cricket and Cricket South Africa (CSA) did not play him during the four-day Test against Zimbabwe to preserve him for the India series.