U-19 WC | Super League QF 1 Jan 23, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 31 runs
U-19 WC | Plate Championship QF 4 Jan 23, 2018
WI Vs IRE
West Indies Under-19 beat Ireland Under-19 by 4 wickets
IND in SA Jan 24, 2018
SA vs IND
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
PAK in NZ Jan 25, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Eden Park, Auckland
India vs South Africa: Committee of Administrators to review Virat Kohli and Co's Test debacle against Proteas

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the BCCI will review India's dismal performance in South Africa following the conclusion of the tour.

PTI, Jan,23 2018

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running the BCCI will review India's dismal performance in South Africa following the conclusion of the tour.

File image of CoA chief Vinod Rai. AFP

India suffered big defeats in Cape Town and Centurion to lose the series.

The inconsequential third and final Test starts in Johannesburg tomorrow.

"We will review the performance after getting the full report from the team manager. Nothing can be done now as the players and officials are in South Africa," said a BCCI official who was present in the CoA meeting that took place here today.

CoA chief Vinod Rai, member Diana Edulji and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri were part of the meeting.

None of the BCCI office-bearers including acting president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary were called for the meeting.

Virat Kohli-led India has received severe flak from all quarters following the series loss.

Some former India players felt the team was under- prepared, going into the first Test without a warm-up match, while someone like Harbhajan Singh said hosting Sri Lanka before the South Africa tour was not the best thing to do.

In fact, India coach Ravi Shastri himself admitted that 10 more days of preparation would have made a difference in the team's preparation.

In the meeting, CoA ratified the decisions taken by the IPL Governing Council yesterday. The IPL GC announced the dates of IPL-11, from April 7 to May 27, and accepted broadcaster's request of changing the match timings from 8 pm to 7 pm, and 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

The next CoA meeting is expected to take place after the Supreme Court hearing on 29 January.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6646 117
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6143 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2436 128
2 Pakistan 2919 122
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

