First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 03, 2018
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
WI in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 01, 2018
NZ Vs WI
Match Abandoned
PAK in NZ Jan 06, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Basin Reserve, Wellington
PAK in NZ Jan 09, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Saxton Oval, Nelson
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: Ajinkya Rahane's poor home run puts his spot in doubt for ongoing Test series

The lure to play an extra bowler in Hardik Pandya along with an in-form Rohit Sharma in the opening Test against South Africa has cast doubts over Ajinkya Rahane's place in the playing XI despite having the best away record among the current crop of batsmen.

PTI, Jan,05 2018

Cape Town: The lure to play an extra bowler in Hardik Pandya along with an in-form Rohit Sharma in the opening Test against South Africa has cast doubts over Ajinkya Rahane's place in the playing XI despite having the best away record among the current crop of batsmen.

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. AFP

File image of Ajinkya Rahane. AFP

While the Indian team skipped the optional session today, batting coach Sanjay Bangar dropped loose hints that the limited overs vice-captain Sharma may get a chance based on his current form.

"Again, it all depends on the team composition. All of them are batting really well. Rohit, on the back of his performances across formats, is in with a chance of playing," Bangar said at the pre-match conference.

Rahane's form has been wretched since the start of the home series against England in late 2016. Since the start of the series, Rahane has scored 617 runs at an average of 26.82 over a period of 14 Tests with the only hundred coming against a below-par Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

With Hardik Pandya providing multiple options on a hard deck, there are rumours that the Indian team management might take a bold call despite Rahane's brilliant overseas record and an average of 60 plus outside the sub-continent.

As of now, the only thing that is going in Rahane's favour is his record in countries like South Africa, England and Australia.

On the other hand, Rohit, since his comeback, has been prolific in the shorter version having scored his third double hundred in ODIs and joint fastest T20 hundred – both against Sri Lanka.

More importantly, in the two matches that he has played on his comeback to Test cricket, Rohit had scores of 102 no, 65 and 50 not out.

It is learnt that over the past six days, Rohit's form in the nets has convinced the team management that he is in good touch.

Published Date: Jan 05, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 05, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
6 Pakistan 4560 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all