India vs South Africa: 'Abject, pathetic, spineless', Twitter reacts as visitors crumble to series loss
Here's how Twitter reacted to India's loss to South Africa in the 2nd Test at Centurion
FirstCricket Staff,
Jan,17 2018
India lost the first Test at Cape Town by 72 runs and hoped for a better turn of events when the 2nd Test started on 13 January at the Centurion.
The match got off to a controversial start after Virat Kohli announced his decision of leaving Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's best player from the Cape Town Test, out of the playing XI. Parthiv Patel came in for an injured Wriddhiman Saha and KL Rahul replaced Shikhar Dhawan. One of India's best batsmen on foreign soil, Ajinkya Rahane, was once again overlooked.
South Africa, who won the toss on a bright Saturday morning, decided to have a bat first and amassed 335. In reply, India could manage only 307 despite skipper Virat Kohli scoring a masterful 153.
The Proteas started the 2nd innings watchfully to score a match-winning total of 258 helped by India's uninspired fielding efforts.
Chasing 287 for victory, India could muster only 151 runs to hand South Africa a 135-run victory and give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the capitulation of the World No 1 side to the World No 2 team.
Praises were showered on the debutant Lungi Ngidi who picked up six wickets to end as the wrecker-in-chief of the Indian batting line-up in the 2nd innings
There were some people who found good-natured humour in Virat Kohli's first series defeat
Published Date:
Jan 17, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018
