India lost the first Test at Cape Town by 72 runs and hoped for a better turn of events when the 2nd Test started on 13 January at the Centurion.

The match got off to a controversial start after Virat Kohli announced his decision of leaving Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's best player from the Cape Town Test, out of the playing XI. Parthiv Patel came in for an injured Wriddhiman Saha and KL Rahul replaced Shikhar Dhawan. One of India's best batsmen on foreign soil, Ajinkya Rahane, was once again overlooked.

South Africa, who won the toss on a bright Saturday morning, decided to have a bat first and amassed 335. In reply, India could manage only 307 despite skipper Virat Kohli scoring a masterful 153.

The Proteas started the 2nd innings watchfully to score a match-winning total of 258 helped by India's uninspired fielding efforts.

Chasing 287 for victory, India could muster only 151 runs to hand South Africa a 135-run victory and give the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the capitulation of the World No 1 side to the World No 2 team.

India in Test series in South Africa: 1992-93: Lost 0-1

1996-97: Lost 0-2

2001-02: Lost 0-1

2006-07: Lost 2-1

2010-11: Drawn 1-1

2013-14: Lost 1-0

2017-18: Lost 2-0*#SAvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) January 17, 2018

Congratulations South Africa on another wonderful performance. Lungi very impressive. Well tried , India. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2018

The prospect of an overseas challenge remains a daunting task for Team India as they go 2-0 down in the #FreedomSeries #SAvIND — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 17, 2018

Watching Indian batsmen struggle in South Africa since I was a school boy... Hopefully someday we will frustrate them on their turf. Till then, just need to keep admiring the bowling and the pitches. Plenty to cheer. #SAvsIND — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 17, 2018

As expected a rapid collapse happening at Centurion.Some hard questions need to be asked of several players. Particularly disappointed with Hardik Pandya. A player with an attitude issue however talented will not last. Pujara 2 run outs in same match, many others too #IndvsSA — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 17, 2018

Praises were showered on the debutant Lungi Ngidi who picked up six wickets to end as the wrecker-in-chief of the Indian batting line-up in the 2nd innings

Lungi Ngidi reminds me of Makhaya Ntini. Not just the bowling but the hearty on-field smile too. #IndvsSA — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) January 17, 2018

There were some people who found good-natured humour in Virat Kohli's first series defeat

The two favourite songs of the Indian cricket team - In India: ♬ Home Shanti Home, Shanti Shanti Home. ♬ Outside India: ♬ Main To Away Away Away Away Lut Gaya ♬#IndvsSA — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 17, 2018

To counter attack LUNGI Ngidi we needed a player with the name as Rishab PANT... I don't know when the selectors will learn.. sigh.. #IndvsSA — Comedian Praveen (@Funny_Leone) January 17, 2018