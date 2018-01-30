- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 PAK Vs IND India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 ENG Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 5 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|New Zealand
|2582
|123
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Durban: Senior South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three matches of their six-ODI series against India owing to an injured right index finger.
File image of AB de Villiers. AP
The six-match series starts on 1 February followed by matches at Centurion (4 February 4) and Cape Town (7 February).
According to Cricket South Africa website, De Villiers sustained the injury to his right index finger during the third Test match against India and will require up to two weeks to make a full recovery.
"The CSA medical team is hopeful De Villiers will recover in time for the fourth Pink ODI at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, 10 February.
The selectors have opted not to name a replacement," the CSA quoted in a media release uploaded on its website.
He is expected to be fit for the fourth match, the pink ODI at the Wanderers, for which he is one of the ambassadors.
Jan 30, 2018
Jan 30, 2018
Jan 30, 2018
