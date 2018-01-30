Durban: Senior South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three matches of their six-ODI series against India owing to an injured right index finger.

The six-match series starts on 1 February followed by matches at Centurion (4 February 4) and Cape Town (7 February).

According to Cricket South Africa website, De Villiers sustained the injury to his right index finger during the third Test match against India and will require up to two weeks to make a full recovery.

"The CSA medical team is hopeful De Villiers will recover in time for the fourth Pink ODI at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, 10 February.

The selectors have opted not to name a replacement," the CSA quoted in a media release uploaded on its website.

He is expected to be fit for the fourth match, the pink ODI at the Wanderers, for which he is one of the ambassadors.