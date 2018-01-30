First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
U-19 WC | Super League SF 2 Jan 30, 2018
PAK Vs IND
India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 203 runs
U-19 WC | 7th Place Play-off Jan 30, 2018
NZ Vs ENG
England Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 32 runs
SL in BAN Jan 31, 2018
BAN vs SL
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
IND in SA Feb 01, 2018
SA vs IND
Kingsmead, Durban
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers set to miss first three ODIs due to injured finger

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three matches of their six-ODI series against India owing to an injured right index finger.

PTI, Jan,30 2018

Durban: Senior South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three matches of their six-ODI series against India owing to an injured right index finger.

File image of AB de Villiers. AP

File image of AB de Villiers. AP

The six-match series starts on 1 February followed by matches at Centurion (4 February 4) and Cape Town (7 February).

According to Cricket South Africa website, De Villiers sustained the injury to his right index finger during the third Test match against India and will require up to two weeks to make a full recovery.

"The CSA medical team is hopeful De Villiers will recover in time for the fourth Pink ODI at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, 10 February.

The selectors have opted not to name a replacement," the CSA quoted in a media release uploaded on its website.

He is expected to be fit for the fourth match, the pink ODI at the Wanderers, for which he is one of the ambassadors.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 England 6871 116
4 New Zealand 6550 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4875 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 New Zealand 2582 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all