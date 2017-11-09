India vs New Zealand T20I stats review: From Virat Kohli entering the 7,000 club to Rohit Sharma's love for sixes

It was 5-0 in New Zealand’s favour against India before the series started and it's still in their favour after the series, but now the margin is 6-2 in the T20I.

India substantiated why it is difficult for visiting teams to beat them in their own territory irrespective of the format once again. The last time they lost any international bilateral series in India was in 2015 when they lost an ODI series against South Africa.

They have played 13 international bilateral series in India since then and won 12 which further proves India’s domination at home.

The first T20I was dominated by India's opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, and then second T20I was about Colin Munro’s magnificent century while the fans won the hearts in the third T20I played at Thiruvananthapuram. It was a memorable series as it gave a last over finish in the decider just like the ODI series and India won on both occasions.

Since he made his debut in 2016, Yuzvendra Chahal has improved phenomenally to become a premium bowler for India. It can be said that Virat Kohli sleeps well when Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah bowl well. The Indian team have dominated world cricket since a year with their consistency and variation in limited overs internationals.

"They deserve a lot more credit than they usually get otherwise. The game has moved forward as a batsman's game, the shorter formats. When bowlers step up in the deciding games, it makes a difference. If you see, both teams got close to their totals, but it was the better bowling side which won the game. The game has boiled down to basically be that," skipper Kohli said. He added, "If the wicket is not offering much to the bowlers, the team that bowls better usually wins it. Our bowlers have shown better nerves in tough situations, better than the oppositions for a while now."

Credits to New Zealand for giving a tough competition to India. If Tom Latham was their player of the series in ODIs then Colin Munro and Ish Sodhi were certainly their pick of the players from the recently-concluded T20I series.

Overall, it was a series played in a friendly yet with a competitive spirit.

Let’s look at some of the records broken and created during the T20I series played between India and New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma became the seventh player to score 50 or more runs in an innings for the 50th time in T20 cricket, when he made 80 in the first T20I played at Delhi. The other players are Chris Gayle, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Brad Hodge and Brendon McCullum.

Most 50-plus scores by Indian players in T20 cricket:

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan became the third Indian opening pair to have a century stand in T20I after Virender Sehwag-Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul-Mandeep Singh. They achieved the feat in the first T20I against New Zealand played at Delhi. Their stand is now also the highest for India for any wicket in T20I.

No Indian player has hit more sixes than Rohit Sharma in T20 cricket.

Colin Munro became the first player to score two centuries in a calendar year in T20I during the second T20I against Indian which was played at Rajkot.

Mohammed Siraj now holds the record of conceding the second most number of runs among Indian bowlers on T20I debut.

Only Chris Gayle has scored 7,000 runs in fewer innings than Virat Kohli in T20 cricket. Kohli became the first Indian player to score 7000-plus runs in T20 cricket during the second T20I against New Zealand.

Kohli is now at the second place in the list of players scoring most runs in T20I. He went past Tillakaratne Dilshan’s record of scoring 1889 runs during the T20I series against New Zealand.

Chahal has taken the third most number of wickets in T20I in 2017. He helped India to win the third T20I played at Thiruvananthapuram with his effective leg-spin bowling.

More stats:

Ashish Nehra became the second oldest (38 years and 186 days) Indian player to appear in a T20I match during the first T20I played at Delhi. The oldest Indian player to appear in a T20I match is Rahul Dravid (38 years and 232 days).

In the third T20I at Thiruvananthapuram, it was the first time when MS Dhoni did not face a ball after coming out to bat in his entire international career.

New Zealand became the third team to play 100 T20I after Pakistan and South Africa. The third T20I at Thiruvananthapuram was their 100th T20I match.