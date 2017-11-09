India vs New Zealand T20I series report card: Jasprit Bumrah, Ish Sodhi impress, Kane Williamson disappoints

A rain curtailed eight-over encounter at Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a see-sawing series come to a thrilling end with India getting their hands on the trophy courtesy some exceptional bowling on a two-paced wicket.

The hosts had started off the series with a fine victory but were bit back when Colin Munro's fiery hundred helped New Zealand level the series to setup a decider in God’s Own Country where rain has been a steady affair in the late evenings.

A washout akin to the Australian series was expected but eventually a shortened eight over match took place where bowlers called the shots. This had been the case for most of the series and the bowlers rightly ace the report card for the series.

9.5/10

Ish Sodhi (Mat - 3, Wkts - 5, Avg - 14.60, Eco - 7.30)

The leg-spinner was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers, troubling India with his sharp turn, bounce and clever googlies. The manner in which he silenced Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli deserves special mention.

Jasprit Bumrah (Mat - 3, Wkts - 3, Avg - 23.0, Eco - 6.90)

There are few better T20 bowlers in World cricket at the moment than Jasprit Bumrah. The Mumbai Indians seamer was outstanding in the final game of the series conceding just 9 in two overs to help India defend a low score.

9/10

Yuzvendra Chahal (Mat - 3, Wkts - 3, Avg - 23.33, Eco - 7.00)

Chahal has been a revelation in the limited-overs team and his way of out-thinking batsmen has worked wonders in the shortest format of the game.

Colin Munro (Mat - 3, Runs - 123, HS - 109*, Avg - 61.50)

The blistering Colin Munro carried his form from the ODIs into T20Is and helped the Black Caps level the series with a crushing century, his second of the year in this format. His IPL chances should receive a huge boost after that rampant century.

Virat Kohli (Mat - 3, Runs - 104, HS - 65, Avg - 52.00)

The Indian skipper is a stand-out player whatever be the format and in T20s he has developed his skills immensely in the past two years. He once again shouldered much of India's batting burden in the series and threatened to pull off an improbable win in the second T20I.

8/10

Rohit Sharma (Mat - 3, Runs - 93, HS - 80, Avg - 31.00)

Rohit Sharma continued his mesmerising form at the top of the order with a valiant 80 in the series opener but failed to make sizeable contributions in the next two games.

Mitchell Santner (Mat - 3, Wkts - 1, Avg - 77.00, Eco- 7.70)

Miserable figures at first glance, but Santner is an impact player in this format of the game and he did his part quite well, contributing tight overs with the ball, a cameo knock with the bat and a spectacular catch in the outfield in the final T20.

Trent Boult (Mat - 3, Wkts - 6, Avg - 16.00, Eco - 9.60)

Trent Boult started off the series with his worst figures in this format of the game but came back astoundingly well to record his career best figures. In the final T20 he sent down two tight overs to restrict the Indians.

7/10

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Mat - 3, Wkts - 2, Avg - 35.0, Eco - 7.77)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to make vital contributions even if he lacked a touch in the wickets column. His sensational mastery over the knuckle ball of late will please the Indian management and his death bowling skills remained as good as ever.

Shikhar Dhawan (Mat - 3, Runs - 87, HS - 80, Avg - 29.00)

After compiling his highest T20I score in the opening match, Dhawan looked out of sorts and it wouldn't be long before the Robin Uthappa-Dhawan comparison in T20s start flowing in.

Tom Latham (Mat - 1, Runs - 39, HS- 39, Avg - 39.00)

Tom Latham played just one match, milked the runs as he did in the ODIs and watched the rest of the series from the sidelines.

6/10

Axar Patel (Mat - 2, Wkts - 2, Avg - 29.50, Eco - 8.42)

Axar bowled decently in the two games he played in but will need more all-round contributions to keep Jadeja, a dynamite on the field, out of contention.

MS Dhoni (Mat - 3, Runs - 56, HS - 49, Avg - 56.00)

MS Dhoni endured the wrath of fans yet again, unfairly so, after he failed to scale down a near impossible target in the second T20I. The wicket-keeper batsman did his best to get India close after he walked to bat with India almost out of the game.

5/10

Kuldeep Yadav (Mat - 1, Wkts - 1, Avg - 10.00, Eco - 10)

Kuldeep played in just one T20, the final rain shortened affair, bowled reasonably well and got rid of the Kiwi keeper Glenn Philips.

Tim Southee (Mat - 2, Wkts - 2, Avg - 28.50, Eco - 9.50)

After a horrendous show in the first T20, Southee was unceremoniously dropped only to be recalled for the final game, where he picked up the wickets of the Indian openers off consecutive balls to enhance his claims.

4/10

Martin Guptill (Mat - 3, Runs - 50, HS - 45, Avg - 16.66)

Guptill shook off his ill-form with a timely run a ball 45 that gave Colin Munro solid support from one end in the second T20. Otherwise, he continued to transcend the lines of mediocrity through the series.

Ashish Nehra (Mat - 1, Wkts - 0, Eco - 7.25)

The veteran seam bowler made a final appearance in cricket in the series opener, sent down four pretty good overs and nearly had a wicket to his name if not for a dropped catch.

3/10

Hardik Pandya (Mat - 3, Runs - 15, Wkts - 1, Eco -12)

How India use Hardik Pandya in the shortest format of the game has been discussed at length but there seems to be no sound answers at the end of the three-match series. Kiwis countered him successfully with Ish Sodhi and if not for his decent final over in the series decider, Pandya would be languishing in the bottom of this ratings chart.

Adam Milne (Mat - 1, Wkts - 0, Eco - 7.50)

Adam Milne is an underutilized force in the Black Caps setup and the fast bowler continued to play behind the frontline seamers, Boult and Southee, despite staking claims for more games every time he plays.

Glenn Philips (Mat - 2, Runs - 11, Avg - 11.0)

The wicket-keeper batsman is highly rated domestically but got few chances to showcase his prowess with the bat. He was tidy behind the stumps in the two games he played.

2/10

Tom Bruce (Mat - 3, Runs - 32, Avg - 16.00)

A pretty talented middle-order batsman, Bruce failed to grab his chances despite playing in every match of the series. He is lucky if New Zealand decide to give a longer rope.

Shreyas Iyer (Mat - 3, Runs - 29, HS - 23, Avg - 14.50)

Iyer's batting methods evoke the feeling that he is tailor-made for this format of the game and although he did impress with his eye-catching stroke-making, the Delhiite failed to make the No 4 spot his own despite playing in all three games.

Colin de Grandhomme (Mat - 3, Runs - 17, Wkts - 0, Eco - 11.00)

The burly all-rounder was a total misfit in the side, hardly contributing with bat or ball and in all likelihood will be replaced when New Zealand take the field in this format next time around.

Manish Pandey (Mat - 1, Runs - 17, Avg - 17.00)

Manish Pandey got just one chance in the series, in the decider at Thiruvananthapuram, and was India’s top scorer in the eight over game. His innings was cut short by a spectacular tag-team catch by Santner and de Grandhomme

1/10

Kane Williamson (Mat - 3, Runs - 48, HS - 28.00, Avg - 16.00)

Williamson struggled right through the ODIs and it was no different in the shortest format as he failed to play the role he is supposed to fulfill in this Black Caps side.

Mohammad Siraj (Mat - 1, Wkts - 1, Eco - 13.25)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer had a forgettable debut, bowling poor lines and getting slammed for 53 in his four overs. Although he did pick up his maiden International wicket, that of Kane Williamson, Siraj would want to forget his debut as early as possible.

0/10

Henry Nicholls (Mat - 3, Runs - 8, Avg - 4.00)

After impressing with his technique against the spinners in the ODIs, Nicholls appeared out of position in the T20s and did little of note in the two chances he got. George Worker’s ominous form should ideally cut short his chances for the Kiwis in T20s.