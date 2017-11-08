India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah has shown that he's a thinking bowler, says Ravi Shastri
India coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah after India defeated New Zealand in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
IANS,
Nov, 08 2017
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Thiruvananthapuram: India coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on pacer Jasprit Bumrah after India defeated New Zealand in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
Jasprit Bumrah put in a Man of the Match performance to help India win their first T20I series win against New Zealand. AP
Bumrah produced a superb performance with figures of 2/9 in his two overs as India won by six runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.
"Outstanding temperament from Bumrah. He's shown he's got all the tools of the trade. But importantly, what he's shown that he's a thinking bowler," Shastri said after the match.
With heavy rain lashing the city, the start was delayed by a couple of hours and the match was reduced to an eight overs a side affair.
Asked to bat first, the Indians were restricted to a manageable total of 67/5. However, Buhrah led an impressive bowling effort by India as New Zealand could only manage 61/6 in their eight overs.
"You'll be lying if you say you aren't tense. Such games can change in the matter of 2-3 balls. Boys saved the best for last in terms of fielding. There was electricity on the field. We thought we could defend it," Shastri said.
"After we lost a couple of wickets, our aim was to get 65. By no means it's a match-winning score, but if you field well and start well, the pressure is on the opposition," he added.
Published Date:
Nov 08, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 08, 2017
