India vs New Zealand: Indian team management must brief MS Dhoni about his role, says Virender Sehwag

- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 T20 International Series, 2017 SA Vs BAN South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 16th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
New Delhi: Legendary opener Virender Sehwag advised Mahendra Singh Dhoni to get going from ball one while chasing big totals and asked the Indian team management to brief the under-pressure player about his role in the T20 team.
Even though he scored 49 off 37 balls in the second T20 International against New Zealand, the former World Cup and World T20 winning captain once again found himself in the centre of attention with some raising questions about his selection in the squad.
MS Dhoni scored at a strike rate of 132 in 2nd T20I but there has been criticism over the inability to rotate strike. AP
"Dhoni should realise his role in the team. He has to change the momentum early while chasing a strong total. He has to score from ball one and the team management should make him understand this point," Sehwag told India TV.
The 36-year-old Dhoni had a strike rate of 132 at the end of his innings, but the inability to rotate strike has prompted some to raise questions.
Sehwag, who has played 104 Tests and 251 One-day Internationals, though felt the Virat Kohli-led side needed Dhoni at the moment.
"Team India needs MS Dhoni at the moment, even in T20 cricket. He will step down at the right time. He will never block the way for any young cricketer," the big-hitting opener said.
During his stay in the middle, Dhoni scored 26 runs in boundaries from five deliveries (3x6, 2x4) but managed only 23 from the remaining 32 deliveries.
Sehwag had earlier said that the Indian team was "yet to find a suitable replacement" for Dhoni.
Sehwag said all-rounder Hardik Pandya should be allowed to stick to his batting position.
The three-match series is levelled at 1-1, with the decider taking place at Thiruvananthapuram.
Published Date:
Nov 06, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 06, 2017
Also See
India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni's role under spotlight as evenly-matched teams lock horns in series decider
India vs New Zealand: MS Dhoni's declining shot-making prowess raises questions about his T20I selection
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis aim to maintain T20 dominance in Thiruvananthapuram's international comeback