India vs New Zealand: Indian team management must brief MS Dhoni about his role, says Virender Sehwag

Legendary Virender Sehwag said, "MS Dhoni has to score from ball one and the team management should make him understand this point."

PTI, Nov, 06 2017

New Delhi: Legendary opener Virender Sehwag advised Mahendra Singh Dhoni to get going from ball one while chasing big totals and asked the Indian team management to brief the under-pressure player about his role in the T20 team.

Even though he scored 49 off 37 balls in the second T20 International against New Zealand, the former World Cup and World T20 winning captain once again found himself in the centre of attention with some raising questions about his selection in the squad.

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the second Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand in Rajkot, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

MS Dhoni scored at a strike rate of 132 in 2nd T20I but there has been criticism over the inability to rotate strike. AP

"Dhoni should realise his role in the team. He has to change the momentum early while chasing a strong total. He has to score from ball one and the team management should make him understand this point," Sehwag told India TV.

The 36-year-old Dhoni had a strike rate of 132 at the end of his innings, but the inability to rotate strike has prompted some to raise questions.

Sehwag, who has played 104 Tests and 251 One-day Internationals, though felt the Virat Kohli-led side needed Dhoni at the moment.

"Team India needs MS Dhoni at the moment, even in T20 cricket. He will step down at the right time. He will never block the way for any young cricketer," the big-hitting opener said.

During his stay in the middle, Dhoni scored 26 runs in boundaries from five deliveries (3x6, 2x4) but managed only 23 from the remaining 32 deliveries.

Sehwag had earlier said that the Indian team was "yet to find a suitable replacement" for Dhoni.

Sehwag said all-rounder Hardik Pandya should be allowed to stick to his batting position.

The three-match series is levelled at 1-1, with the decider taking place at Thiruvananthapuram.

Published Date: Nov 06, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 06, 2017

