First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
SL in IND | 16 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs New Zealand: Hosts hold their nerve to register six-run win in truncated match, clinch series 2-1

India's disciplined bowling helped the team defend a modest-looking 67 as hosts pipped New Zealand by six runs in the rain-hit third Twenty20 to claim the series 2-1

PTI, Nov, 08 2017

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian bowlers defended a modest-looking 67 with admirable discipline as the hosts pipped New Zealand by six runs in the rain-hit third Twenty20 to claim the series 2-1.

Playing spoilsport, the rains reduced the decisive match of the series and first ever International match at Greenfield Stadium to an eight-overs per side affair.

Stroke-making was not easy under the conditions and all the hosts could manage to put on board was 67 for five, featuring only seven boundaries, including three sixes.

Team India celebrating a fall of New Zealand's wicket. Image courtesy: BCCI

India won a hard-fought series against the Kiwis after winning the series-decider by 6 runs at Thiruvananthapuram. Image courtesy: BCCI

However, the Indian pacers and spinners bowled their hearts out in a short but exciting contest. They were well supported by agile fielders.

A wily Bhuvneshwar Kumar mixed it up nicely after being hit for a gigantic six by Colin Munro (7) while Jasprit Bumrah was splendid with his line and length.

Bhuvneshwar cleaned up Martin Guptill (1) with a slower one while Bumrah saw the back of dangerous Munro.

The early wickets pegged New Zealand back and they could never settle and eventually buckled under pressure.

Young leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal too contributed in choking the Kiwis, giving away only eight runs in his quota of two overs.

Hardik Pandya bowled the last over with the Kiwis requiring 19 runs. A massive six by Colin de Grandhomme threw tension in the air for the home fans but Pandya managed to pull it off.

Earlier, Both Shikhar Dhawan (6) and Rohit Sharma (8) struggled to time the ball, with Trent Boult having a perfect bowler-friendly platform to execute his skills.

Kane Williamson handed the ball to Mitchell Santner to bowl the second over and the left-arm spinner surprised the Indians with some vicious turn.

The Indian openers had no choice but to go after the bowlers and lost their wickets in successive balls from Tim Southee at the start of third over. Both of them were caught by Santner.

Virat Kohli tried to lift the gloom by smashing Ish Sodhi for a four and six but the Indian skipper could not clear the ropes in his second attempt and was caught by Boult at deep mid-wicket.

India managed 31 runs in the first four overs and now Shreyas Iyer (6) and Manish Pandey (17) needed to provide impetuous to the innings.

Pandey lofted Sodhi over long-on for a six but Sodhi, like the Rajkot match, used his variations nicely to trouble the Indians and had Iyer caught by Guptill.

Hardik Pandya (14 not out) made his presence felt with a massive hit off Santner but could not get any more big shot. Pandey became victim of exceptional athleticism from Santner at the deep.

Pandey hoicked Boult, attempting six, but a full- stretched air-borne Santner not only stopped the ball from soaring over the ropes but threw it towards de Grandhomme for an easy catch.

Published Date: Nov 08, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 08, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all