First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | One-off T20I Sep 06, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
IND in SL | 5th ODI Sep 03, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 07 Sep 2017
ENG vs WI
Lord's, London
Independence Cup | 12 Sep 2017
PAK vs WRE
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: Upcoming limited-overs fixtures to be played as per old ICC rules to avoid confusion

PTI, Sep, 07 2017

New Delhi: The upcoming India-Australia series, scheduled from 17 September to 13 October, will be played as per existing by-laws of the game despite new ICC rules coming into effect on 28 September.

Virat Kohli and his team will play as per new rules when New Zealand tour India in mid-October. However, the rules will take effect when Bangladesh take on South Africa and Pakistan take on Sri Lanka.

India Australia limited overs series is set to begin from 17 September. AP

India Australia limited overs series is set to begin from 17 September. AP

The new set of rules pertaining to the code of conduct, DRS usage, and size of the equipment was supposed to be implemented from October 1 but with the twin Test series starting on September 28, it has been decided that it will come to effect from that very date.

While the India vs Australia series — comprising five ODIs and three T20 Internationals — will continue till the second week of October, the ICC has decided that it would only be prudent that this series is played as per old rules to avoid confusion.

"Yes, the rules will come into effect when the double header Tests (Sri Lanka vs Pakistan and Bangladesh vs South Africa starts) start on 28 September. The Australia vs India and England vs West Indies limited overs series both start on 17 September.

"While both the series will continue into October but you don't want any confusion with regards to a different set of rules followed in the same series. Hence, this decision by the ICC," a BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

A prominent rule change that will come into effect is that teams will no longer lose a review under DRS if a leg-before referral returns as 'Umpires' Call'.

With the change in the DRS rule on umpires' call, the current rule allowing the top-up of reviews after 80 overs in Tests is set to be removed.

The ICC has also empowered umpires to send off players for misconduct, including violence. All other offences would continue to be dealt under the ICC Code of Conduct.

There would be restrictions on bat dimensions (thickness of edges and depth of bat). Besides, batsmen will not be deemed out if the bat is in the air after crossing the crease.

The batsman is currently ruled out if the bat is not grounded when the stumps are disturbed.

The BCCI official said the new set of rules will be applicable from the New Zealand series.

"The New Zealand series that starts from the third week of October will be India's first under the new set of rules," he informed.

Published Date: Sep 07, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 5266 117
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all