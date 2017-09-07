First Cricket
India vs Australia: Tickets for 1st ODI on sale from 10 September, prices start at Rs 1,200

PTI, Sep, 07 2017

Chennai: Tickets for the first ODI between India and Australia to be played in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on 17 September would be sold for the general public from 10 September onwards, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced on Thursday.

Representational image. Getty

The starting price of a ticket is Rs 1,200 and there are tickets priced at Rs 2,400, Rs 4,800 and Rs 8,000, said a media release from TNCA.

Hospitality box tickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium would cost Rs 12,000 each while those for the pavilion terrace would be priced at Rs 8,000.

Fans can also buy tickets online through the website – www.bookmyshow.com, the release added.

Lower tier tickets which cost Rs 750 earlier had gone up to Rs 1,200 as TNCA had decided to impose goods and services tax (GST) and municipality and entertainment tax, said TNCA sources.

The three stands – 'I', 'J' and 'K' would continue to remain locked out.

Chennai is hosting the first of the five ODIs against the visiting Australian team.

The visitors would play a practice game on 12 September against the Board President's XI which features two Tamil Nadu players – Washington Sundar and Rahil Shah - with former India cricketer Hemang Badani as coach.

Published Date: Sep 07, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017

