India vs Australia: CAB president Sourav Ganguly assures Eden Gardens will be ready for the 2nd ODI

- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 13th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 15th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in England, Only T20 International, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 16th, 2017, 11:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Kolkata: The CAB president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday assured that Eden Gardens will be up and ready for the second ODI against Australia scheduled on 21 September.
"The rain has stopped. The ground is in good shape and will be ready for the ODI," Ganguly told reporters after a pitch inspection on Thursday evening.
File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters
Excited with the bright and sunny weather in last few days, pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee also expressed his happiness over pitch preparation.
"Everything is fine now. It's been about a week that it has not rained. I'm very, very happy with the pitch preparation which is going on full swing for the 21 September ODI. It will be a good sporting wicket as usual," Mukherjee said contrary to what appeared in some sections of the media.
"However I don't have control on the weather," Mukherjee said that something that is known to one and all.
After demolishing the Lankans with a 9-0 result across the three formats, Virat Kohli and his team will now be gearing up against the Australia series consisting five ODIs and three T20Is.
Published Date:
Sep 07, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017
