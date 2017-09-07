India vs Australia: CAB president Sourav Ganguly assures Eden Gardens will be ready for the 2nd ODI

Kolkata: The CAB president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday assured that Eden Gardens will be up and ready for the second ODI against Australia scheduled on 21 September.

"The rain has stopped. The ground is in good shape and will be ready for the ODI," Ganguly told reporters after a pitch inspection on Thursday evening.

Excited with the bright and sunny weather in last few days, pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee also expressed his happiness over pitch preparation.

"Everything is fine now. It's been about a week that it has not rained. I'm very, very happy with the pitch preparation which is going on full swing for the 21 September ODI. It will be a good sporting wicket as usual," Mukherjee said contrary to what appeared in some sections of the media.

"However I don't have control on the weather," Mukherjee said that something that is known to one and all.

After demolishing the Lankans with a 9-0 result across the three formats, Virat Kohli and his team will now be gearing up against the Australia series consisting five ODIs and three T20Is.