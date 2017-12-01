India v Sri Lanka: From Ajinkya Rahane’s middling form to visitors' middle-order woes, numbers you need to know ahead of third Test

Sri Lanka have lost seven Tests this year which is the joint most number of Tests that they have lost in a calendar year.

Another defeat in Delhi in the third Test, and they will create a new record for themselves. Sadly for the islanders, it may well happen as their ace-spinner Rangana Herath has already been ruled out and vice-captain Lahiru Thirimanne could be dropped.

“Thiri played some very bad shots in the last game which he shouldn't have. You said the word temperament and that is lacking,” Asanka Gurusinha told Cricbuzz recently.

If Sri Lanka have plenty of problems, India have problem of plenty coming into the third Test. Murali Vijay is once again back in the race after scoring a century at Nagpur in the second Test while Lokesh Rahul has developed a habit of scoring free-flowing half-centuries, and Sri Lanka are Shikhar Dhawan’s favourite opponents.

It will be intriguing to see whether India will go in with Rohit Sharma or they will add fifth bowler in their line-up for the final Test. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are back in groove and Ishant Sharma has once again shown a lot of promise. The tall pacer would be looking for some consistency, and playing at the home ground will surely help him raise his game.

India will hope that both Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav perform to their potential to showcase their skills once again in the whites.

Here’s a complete statistical lowdown before the third Test begins at Delhi.

India have won second most number of matches at Feroz Shah Kotla in Tests among all the home venues. The hosts have not lost any of the 11 Tests played at Kotla since 1988.

The rise of Indian pacers in Tests has been phenomenal, especially this year. Their strike rate of 51.5 is the best for them in a calendar year in Test cricket among all the years in which they have taken 10 or more wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami were the pick of the bowlers in the first Test while Ishant Sharma caught attention in the second.

Sri Lanka have been grappling with middle-order woes, and the numbers show that their middle-order’s (4-7) batting average of 31.73 is the second worst among all the teams. Their senior batsmen have to take the responsibility in the middle-order if they want to improve their performance in the third Test.

“Mathews is the senior-most guy in the batting line-up. If he's not scoring, the batting line-up has let us down. I'm sure he'll come back strong,” Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal had said after the second Test.

There is not much difference in strike-rate of pacers and spinners at Feroz Kotla in Tests, but the difference in average is palpable. The spinners average 31.53 at Kotla as compared to pacers' 37.22. Therefore, it will be important for both the teams to have a balanced attack for the third Test.

Ajinkya Rahane’s recent form in Test cricket is underwhelming, and all other Indian batsmen except him have played one decent innings in the series. The third Test will be really crucial for him before the South African tour to gain form and spend some time in the middle-order. His average of 38.78 in Test cricket in 2017 is the worst for him in a calendar year.

Vital stats at Feroz Shah Kotla in Tests:

Highest team total: 644/8d by West Indies against India in 1959

Lowest team total: 75 by India against West Indies in 1987

Highest individual innings: 230* by Bert Sutcliffe against India in 1955

Best bowling figures in an innings: 10/74 by Anil Kumble against Pakistan in 1999

Best match bowling figures: 14/149 by Anil Kumble against Pakistan in 1999

Most runs by an individual: 759 by Sachin Tendulkar at an average of 42.16 from 10 matches

Most wickets by an individual: 58 by Anil Kumble at a strike rate of 43.5 from seven matches