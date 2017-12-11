India to play more T20s between 2019 and 2023 under new Future Tour Programme, says report

India, under the new Future Tour Programme (FTP), will play more matches in comparison to the previous FTP, and the games will be spread out evenly to handle players' workload management. The Indian cricket team might also probably play more Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) between 2019 and 2023 as compared to the last cycle.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the yet-to-be introduced FTP will feature 37 Tests, 67 ODIs and 54 T20Is as compared to the previous FTP which had 36 Tests, 73 ODIs and 18 T20Is. India will play 31 more games in the upcoming FTP.

The report also adds India, in a bid to attend to Virat Kohli's comments about player burnout due to frantic schedule, won't play matches outside the FTP. The decision means that the Indian team might not play inconsequential series like the ongoing one against Sri Lanka.

Having said that, BCCI are firm on not reducing the number of matches to reduce players' workload.

"You can't play less and earn more. That is never going to happen. Even if the schedule is more evenly distributed, players' workload would be more," a source was quoted as saying in the report.

The increased number of T20s will take a toll on the players but the BCCI seems to have no option with broadcasters suffering huge losses in Tests and ODIs. The shortest format of the game could boost BCCI's revenues.

BCCI's SGM will be held in New Delhi on Monday. Apart from the FTP, the Indian cricket board will also discuss the specifications of their new financial model and discuss the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala's compensation package.