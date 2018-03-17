 }
India to host West Indies for full tour in late 2018, Australia to visit in 2019 for limited-overs series

India will host two Test matches against the Windies at Hyderabad and Rajkot while Delhi will conduct a One-Day International against Australia, according to India's home series itinerary, finalised by the BCCI

PTI, March 17, 2018

New Delhi:Either Hyderabad or Rajkot may host India's maiden day-night Test match when the West Indies will arrive for a tour, later this year.

The BCCI today finalised Indian team's home series itinerary and picked the two centres for hosting Test matches during the West Indies tour.

"If the Committee of Administrators (CoA) gives its approval, one of the two centres will host the Test under floodlights," a BCCI source told PTI.

The CoA was unhappy that acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary had explored had discussed the possibility of playing a day-night Test with Ravi Shastri even as the head coach was not averse to the idea.

File image of Indian cricket team. Reuters

According to India's home series itinerary, India will host two Test matches against the Windies while Delhi will conduct a One-Day International against Australia, according to India's home series itinerary, finalised by the BCCI.

The Indian team will play only three Test matches at home – the historic first against Afghanistan in June along with two more against Windies in October after Diwali.

Apart from that, India also host the Caribbeans for five ODIs in Mumbai, Guwahati, Kochi, Indore and Pune in early November.

The series will end with three Twenty20 Internationals at Kolkata, Chennai and Kanpur. The Kolkata T20 will held on 4 November but dates for other matches are yet to be known.

CAB president Sourav Ganguly was a special invitee (as technical committee chairman) at the Tours and Fixtures Committee meeting.

Apart from Ganguly, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and Rajan Tiwary were present. CEO Rahul Johri is in Dubai for a strategic group meeting of ICC while acting president CK Khanna didn't attend due to personal reasons.

India will leave for Australia after the Twenty20 series for a two-month long tour.

They will again host Australia for five ODIs and two T20 Internationals in February-March.

The five ODIs will be held in Mohali (24 February), Hyderabad (27 February), Nagpur (2 March), Delhi (5 March) and Ranchi (8 March).

The two T20 Internationals will be held in Bengaluru (10 March) and Visakhapatnam (13 March).

When contacted, BCCI acting president CK Khanna told PTI:"It is only good that Delhi gets to host matches in March as there won't be any problems of air pollution like it happened during the Sri Lanka Test match, last December."

Published Date: March 17, 2018 | Updated Date: March 17, 2018

Tags : #Amitabh Chaudhary #Australia #BCCI #CK Khanna #Cricket #ICC #ODI #Rahul Johri #Saba Karim #Sourav Ganguly #SportsTracker #Sri Lanka #t20i #Windies

