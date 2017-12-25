India to host England for three ODIs in April as part of ICC Women's Championship

New Delhi: India will host England for three ODIs in April as part of the ICC Women's Championship, the BCCI announced on Monday.

The matches will be played on 8, 11 and 14 April.

The ODI series will be played after the T20 tri-series also involving England and Australia.

India had narrowly lost to England in the World Cup final in June.

It was announced earlier that India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series from 12 to 18 March.

India play their ICC Women's Championship opener in South Africa from 5 to 10 February.

They have not played since the loss in the World Cup final.