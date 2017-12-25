First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 24, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
WI in NZ | 2nd ODI Dec 23, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
WI in NZ | 26 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
The Ashes | 26 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India to host England for three ODIs in April as part of ICC Women's Championship

India will host England for three ODIs in April as part of the ICC Women's Championship, the BCCI announced on Monday.

PTI, Dec, 25 2017

New Delhi: India will host England for three ODIs in April as part of the ICC Women's Championship, the BCCI announced on Monday.

File image of Indian women's team. Reuters

File image of Indian women's team. Reuters

The matches will be played on 8, 11 and 14 April.

The ODI series will be played after the T20 tri-series also involving England and Australia.

India had narrowly lost to England in the World Cup final in June.

It was announced earlier that India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series from 12 to 18 March.

India play their ICC Women's Championship opener in South Africa from 5 to 10 February.

They have not played since the loss in the World Cup final.

Published Date: Dec 25, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 25, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 1925 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all