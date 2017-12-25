India to host England for three ODIs in April as part of ICC Women's Championship

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 93 runs
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 26th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2017, 05:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, Only Test, 2017 SA vs ZIM - Dec 26th, 2017, 05:00 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ vs WI - Dec 29th, 2017, 07:30 AM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ vs WI - Jan 1st, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5559
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|India
|3385
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|4
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|5
|England
|2029
|119
New Delhi: India will host England for three ODIs in April as part of the ICC Women's Championship, the BCCI announced on Monday.
File image of Indian women's team. Reuters
The matches will be played on 8, 11 and 14 April.
The ODI series will be played after the T20 tri-series also involving England and Australia.
India had narrowly lost to England in the World Cup final in June.
It was announced earlier that India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series from 12 to 18 March.
India play their ICC Women's Championship opener in South Africa from 5 to 10 February.
They have not played since the loss in the World Cup final.
Published Date:
Dec 25, 2017
Updated Date: Dec 25, 2017
