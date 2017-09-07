First Cricket
India remain on top of ICC Test rankings thanks to Sri Lanka series win, Australia slip one place behind to 5th

PTI, Sep, 07 2017

Dubai: India continued to be at the top in the ICC Test rankings but Australia slipped one rung to fifth in the latest list after drawing the away series against Bangladesh on Thursday.

India's captain Virat Kohli holds the winners trophy after their Test series victory over Sri Lanka. AP

India, who whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recent away series, have 125 points.

Australia are now on 97 points, the same as New Zealand, but are behind on decimal points.

Australia drew the two-Test series against Bangladesh 1- 1. Steve Smith's men had started the series in fourth position at 100 points.

Australia had to win the series 1-0 or better to remain in fourth position on the points table. South Africa are placed second at 110 points while England are third with 105 points.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have gained five points from the series to reach an aggregate of 74 points, though they remain ninth, only ahead of Zimbabwe.

Published Date: Sep 07, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 5266 117
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

