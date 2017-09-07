India remain on top of ICC Test rankings thanks to Sri Lanka series win, Australia slip one place behind to 5th

- India in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN Vs AUS Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 12th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Ireland, Only ODI, 2017 IRE vs WI - Sep 13th, 2017, 02:45 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 13th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- Independence Cup, 2017 PAK vs WRE - Sep 15th, 2017, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in England, Only T20 International, 2017 ENG vs WI - Sep 16th, 2017, 11:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|5266
|117
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Dubai: India continued to be at the top in the ICC Test rankings but Australia slipped one rung to fifth in the latest list after drawing the away series against Bangladesh on Thursday.
India's captain Virat Kohli holds the winners trophy after their Test series victory over Sri Lanka. AP
India, who whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recent away series, have 125 points.
Australia are now on 97 points, the same as New Zealand, but are behind on decimal points.
Australia drew the two-Test series against Bangladesh 1- 1. Steve Smith's men had started the series in fourth position at 100 points.
Australia had to win the series 1-0 or better to remain in fourth position on the points table. South Africa are placed second at 110 points while England are third with 105 points.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh have gained five points from the series to reach an aggregate of 74 points, though they remain ninth, only ahead of Zimbabwe.
Published Date:
Sep 07, 2017
| Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017
Also See
Bangladesh vs Australia: Mushfiqur Rahim and Co have finally arrived in Test Arena with win at Mirpur
Bangladesh vs Australia: Visitors face uphill task to level series as rain looks to make job much harder
Bangladesh vs Australia: Shakib Al Hasan's 10-wicket haul helps hosts register first Test win over visitors