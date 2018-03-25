- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 108 runs
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women beat Australia Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Melbourne: India pacer Mohammed Shami has escaped with minor injuries after being involved in a road accident while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi.
File image of Mohammed Shami. AP
Shami, who is in the Delhi Daredevils IPL team, was returning to New Delhi from Dehradun in a car on Saturday when it collided with a truck.
Shami sustained minor injuries and got a few stitches on his head. He is currently recuperating in Dehradun. He is out of danger.
The 27-year-old Shami trained for two days at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), run by Bengal batsman and India 'A' player Abhimanyu Easwaran's father in Dehradun to rejuvenate himself mentally and physically. He had claimed that he has been under "mental tourture" after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him. Shami has denied all the allegations.
"Mohammed Shami is safe and sound. He was returning to Delhi from Dehradun after training when there was a minor collision with his car. He was taken to the hospital and got a few stitches on his head. He is perfectly fine and advised rest for a day. He is at a private place after being discharged yesterday (Saturday) only. He will return to Delhi tomorrow if health permits. There is no such injury which can hamper his participation in IPL," Abhimanyu father Easwaran RP told PTI on Sunday.
Shami has been booked under various non-bailable, including attempt to murder, and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code. Jahan has also alleged that Shami had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.
A few days back, the BCCI had cleared Shami's central contract after its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by his wife Jahan.
Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise the Delhi Daredevils, starting 7 April.
March 25, 2018
March 25, 2018
| Updated Date: March 25, 2018
