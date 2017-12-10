First Cricket
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found dead after missing for two days, body fished out from Sabarmati river

The police suspect Santok Bumrah, 84, committed suicide.

PTI, Dec, 10 2017

Ahmedabad: The body of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather was on Sunday found in the Sabarmati river, two days after he had gone missing, in what police suspect is a case of suicide.

Santok Singh Bumrah's body was fished out from the river on Sunday morning, Dharmendra Singh Solanki, police station officer of the Sabarmati Riverfront (East) police station, told PTI.

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP

The police suspect Santok Bumrah, 84, committed suicide.

His daughter-in-law Rajinder Bumrah had filed a missing person's complaint on Friday at the Vastrapur police station, Solanki said.

According to the complaint, Santok Bumrah had come to Ahmedabad from Uttarakhand on 1 December to meet Jasprit Bumrah, but he had gone missing on Friday night after he left their house at Vastrapur without informing the family members, the official said.

According to Solanki, this appears to be a case of suicide and a probe is on.

"We have sent the body to the civil hospital for post-mortem and have registered a case of accidental death," the officer added.

The 24-year-old Ahmedabad-born pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, a regular in ODIs and T20s for India, was recently picked in the squad for Test series against South Africa beginning next month.

