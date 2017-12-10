India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather found dead after missing for two days, body fished out from Sabarmati river

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
- ICC World Cricket League Championship, 2015/17 HK Vs PNG Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 93 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 51 runs
- ICC World Cricket League Championship, 2015/17 HK Vs PNG Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 23 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 138 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 13th, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Dec 14th, 2017, 08:00 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 17th, 2017, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 20th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 20th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Ahmedabad: The body of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather was on Sunday found in the Sabarmati river, two days after he had gone missing, in what police suspect is a case of suicide.
Santok Singh Bumrah's body was fished out from the river on Sunday morning, Dharmendra Singh Solanki, police station officer of the Sabarmati Riverfront (East) police station, told PTI.
File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP
The police suspect Santok Bumrah, 84, committed suicide.
His daughter-in-law Rajinder Bumrah had filed a missing person's complaint on Friday at the Vastrapur police station, Solanki said.
According to the complaint, Santok Bumrah had come to Ahmedabad from Uttarakhand on 1 December to meet Jasprit Bumrah, but he had gone missing on Friday night after he left their house at Vastrapur without informing the family members, the official said.
According to Solanki, this appears to be a case of suicide and a probe is on.
"We have sent the body to the civil hospital for post-mortem and have registered a case of accidental death," the officer added.
The 24-year-old Ahmedabad-born pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, a regular in ODIs and T20s for India, was recently picked in the squad for Test series against South Africa beginning next month.
Dec 10, 2017
Dec 10, 2017
Dec 10, 2017
