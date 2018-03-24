India captain Virat Kohli to miss Test against Afghanistan for county stint with Surrey ahead of England tour
With the dismal 2014 England series at the back of his mind, Virat Kohli is expected to play three four-day matches for Surrey in June.
FirstCricket Staff,
March 24, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW England Women beat Australia Women by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 94 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs AFG - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
India skipper Virat Kohli will not be part of Afghanistan’s debut Test in India — which is scheduled to be played at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium from 14 June — as the prolific batsman will be heading to England to play county cricket for Surrey.
File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Reuters
According to a report in The Times of India, Kohli is expected to play in three four-day matches for Surrey — scheduled between 9-28 June — against Hampshire, Somerset and Yorkshire. Kohli will become the first Indian to play for Surrey. He will go to England right after the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ends on 27 May.
Kohli’s troubles in England are well documented. During the 2014 England series, Kohli’s scores in five Tests read 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6 and 20. The batsman, who has since become one of the best batsman in the world, later admitted that the series was a setback in his career.
"I had put too much pressure on myself before going to England that I needed to score here. I don't know why sub-continent players are given different benchmarks that we have to perform in certain countries and if you don't do that, you are not considered a good player. I think it was more about me being desperate to do well in England and then when you don't do well at start, you start going down mentally," Kohli had told former England captain Nasser Hussain on bcci.tv in an interview.
India’s tour of England will begin on 1 August at Edgbaston.
Indian legend Kapil Dev had suggested earlier this month that Kohli should have a county stint to overcome his woes in England.
"If he can play a season or two in English county cricket there would be nothing wrong, because if you want to be the best player in the world you have to get runs everywhere," Kapil Dev had said.
Published Date:
March 24, 2018
| Updated Date: March 24, 2018
Also See
BCCI contract system is an archaic remnant of the pre-Indian Premier League era
Hardik Pandya in trouble over insensitive Babasaheb Ambedkar tweet reportedly posted by parody account
Overwhelming IPL can seriously harm women's cricket; holding simultaneous matches not advisable