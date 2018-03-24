First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
PSL | Eliminator 1 Mar 20, 2018
PZ Vs QG
Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 25, 2018
WI vs AFG
Harare Sports Club, Harare
ENG in NZ Mar 30, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India captain Virat Kohli to miss Test against Afghanistan for county stint with Surrey ahead of England tour

With the dismal 2014 England series at the back of his mind, Virat Kohli is expected to play three four-day matches for Surrey in June.

FirstCricket Staff, March 24, 2018

India skipper Virat Kohli will not be part of Afghanistan’s debut Test in India — which is scheduled to be played at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium from 14 June — as the prolific batsman will be heading to England to play county cricket for Surrey.

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Reuters

File image of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Reuters

According to a report in The Times of India, Kohli is expected to play in three four-day matches for Surrey — scheduled between 9-28 June — against Hampshire, Somerset and Yorkshire. Kohli will become the first Indian to play for Surrey. He will go to England right after the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ends on 27 May.

Kohli’s troubles in England are well documented. During the 2014 England series, Kohli’s scores in five Tests read 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0, 7, 6 and 20. The batsman, who has since become one of the best batsman in the world, later admitted that the series was a setback in his career.

"I had put too much pressure on myself before going to England that I needed to score here. I don't know why sub-continent players are given different benchmarks that we have to perform in certain countries and if you don't do that, you are not considered a good player. I think it was more about me being desperate to do well in England and then when you don't do well at start, you start going down mentally," Kohli had told former England captain Nasser Hussain on bcci.tv in an interview.

India’s tour of England will begin on 1 August at Edgbaston.

Indian legend Kapil Dev had suggested earlier this month that Kohli should have a county stint to overcome his woes in England.

"If he can play a season or two in English county cricket there would be nothing wrong, because if you want to be the best player in the world you have to get runs everywhere," Kapil Dev had said.

Published Date: March 24, 2018 | Updated Date: March 24, 2018

Tags : #Afghanistan Test #County Cricket #Cricket #Hampshire #Indian Cricket #Indian Cricket News #Indian Cricket Team #Indian Premier League #Kapil Dev #Somerset #SportsTracker #Surrey #Virat Kohli #Yorkshire

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all