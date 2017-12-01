India captain Virat Kohli says he will never forget his roots, still considers himself a 'typical Delhi boy'

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli, who was awarded the 'Indian of The Year' award at a CNN News-18 event in New Delhi, has described himself as a "typical" Delhi boy, adding that he'll never forget where he comes from.

"I'm still a typical Delhi boy so I can't express what I'm feeling standing here. I'm excited and nervous to be standing here and sharing it with such great people. I'll never forget where I came from or how I got here. For me, it's about the joy of feeling the ball hit the bat."

"No targets, no expectations," Kohli replied, when asked what is the next milestone on his mind.

Virat also fielded questions about his plans to tie the knot.

"I've been asked this so many times, I just tell them (people) to tell me the date, time and venue and I'll show up," he responded wryly, before adding (in the face of more queries), "This isn't my home, so I wouldn't like to use this space to talk about my personal life."

When asked about his philosophy of life, Kohli said, "When you do what you do, when you express yourself on the field, you have to be true to who you are."

"I've never tried to be anyone else," he added. "Everyone has to go through a process to get to where they want to be in life. But it's very important never to lose your identity — because then you won't be able to inspire anyone else."

"We have to believe that everyone has a plan — all we can do is work hard," he added.

"I think it's very important to voice what needs to be voiced when you're in a position to help others. The position in which I've been put (into)... I never thought I'd be India captain one day... so I've been put here for a reason, and that is to make a positive difference. So the mindset I carry forward is that I take Indian cricket to a better place."