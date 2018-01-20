India beat Pakistan by two wickets in thrilling final to retain Blind Cricket World Cup title
Sunil Ramesh slammed a superb 93 as India defeated arch rivals Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling summit clash to retain the Blind Cricket World Cup title in Sharjah on Saturday.
PTI,
Jan,20 2018
Sharjah: Sunil Ramesh slammed a superb 93 as India defeated arch rivals Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling summit clash to retain the Blind Cricket World Cup title in Sharjah on Saturday.
India's players pose with the trophy after beating Pakistan in the Blind Cricket World Cup final. Image courtesy: Twitter @DDNewsLive
Batting first, Pakistan amassed 308 runs, courtesy some useful contribution by Badar Munir (57), Riasat Khan (48) and captain Nisar Ali (47).
Ramesh then led the run chase as India overhauled the target with eight balls to spare to retain the trophy that they had won in 2014 after beating the same opponents at Cape Town, South Africa.
India struggled in the final stages of their run chase as Pakistan claimed three successive wickets to gain an upper hand over their arch-rivals.
However, a wide delivery rolled on to the boundary and the pendulum swung back in India's favour.
India had beaten Pakistan on 13 January in the group stage. The defending champions had beaten Bangladesh by seven wickets in the semi-final.
Accolades poured in for the Indian team with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulating the team for their achievement.
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also heaped praise on the team.
Published Date:
Jan 20, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018
