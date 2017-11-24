First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
SL in IND | 1st Test Nov 16, 2017
IND Vs SL
India drew with Sri Lanka
PNG and SCO in UAE | 25 Nov 2017
PNG vs SCO
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur extends stint with Women's Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder

Harmanpreet, the India T20I captain, was re-signed by the franchise on Friday, the final day of the tournament's contracting period for the third edition, which starts from 9 December.

IANS, Nov, 24 2017

Sydney: Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday extended her association with Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) by another two seasons.

Harmanpreet, the India T20I captain, was re-signed by the franchise on Friday, the final day of the tournament's contracting period for the third edition, which starts from 9 December, according to a report by ESPN Cricinfo.

File image of Harmanpreet Kaur. Reuters

File image of Harmanpreet Kaur. Reuters

Thunder general manager Lee Germon expressed his excitement at Harmanpreet's re-signing.

"Following the Women's World Cup, Harmanpreet was the hottest property in cricket," Germon said.

"She showed during that tournament, and through her performances with the Thunder, that she is one of, if not the most, destructive batters in the game at the moment."

Last season, Harmanpreet became the first Indian woman player to be signed by an overseas cricket league. She turned out to be second highest run-getter for the Thunder, scoring 296 runs besides clinching six wickets with her off-spin.

In the Women's World Cup in July, the Punjab cricketer propelled India to the final with an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls against Australia - the highest ever individual score in the tournament knockouts.

Commenting on her re-signing, Thunder coach Jo Broadbent said: "She's a match-winner and that's what you need in T20, you need those match-winners.

"She's got that really good blend of technique and power, she really works on the basics. She's just incredible and such a great person to have. Her bat does most of the talking.

"Normally in the women's (T20) game, if you get your run rate up to eight runs an over, you rarely see players explode and get over 10 runs an over and do that for four or five overs. She can do that. If we had to get 10 or 12 runs an over and she was in the middle, you'd almost be backing her to win a game," Broadbent added.

Sydney Thunder squad: Alex Blackwell (C), Sam Bates, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Maisy Gibson, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Harmanpreet Kaur, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Trethewy, Belinda Vakarewa.

Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 14: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 2

More Stories

See all