India A vs South Africa A: Stephen Cook helps hosts extend lead to 184 after visitors falter against spin on Day 3

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Potchefstroom: India A batsmen faltered against South Africa A spinners to concede a 46-run first innings lead from a comfortable position on day three of the second and final unofficial Test at Potchefstroom.
South Africa A's Dane Piedt was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. Image courtesy: Twitter @OfficialCSA
In response to South Africa's 322, India could manage 276 despite starting the day at 181 for three. The hosts, in their second innings, were 138 for four at stumps, extending their overall lead to 184 runs.
Earlier, the Indian middle lower failed to capitalise on the good work done by the top-three Ravikumar Samarth (77), Sudip Chatterjee (46) and Shreyas Iyer (65).
Iyer could not add much to his overnight tally after starting the day at 56. His innings comprised five fours and four sixes.
India's first innings total would have been much lesser had it not been for number 10 Shahbaz Nadeem, who scored 36 off 67 balls to take his team beyond 250.
The visitors, who trail the two-match series 0-1, struggled especially against the spinners with offie Dane Piedt (4/70) and leggie Shaun von Berg (2/84) taking the bulk of the wickets. Dane Paterson (3/48) was the stand out pacer.
South Africa's second innings was again anchored by opener Stephen Cook, who remained unbeaten on 55 off 162 balls at stumps.
India did well to South Africa to reduce to 88 for four before Cook and Andile Phehlukwayo (29) frustrated them with an unbeaten 50-run stand.
Published Date:
Aug 21, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017
Also See
India A vs South Africa A: Shreyas Iyer, Ravikumar Samarth score fifties to give visitors edge on Day 2
India A vs South Africa A: Hosts dismiss visitors for paltry 120 on Day 2, take command of 1st 'Test'
India 'A' ride on Shreyas Iyer's century to overpower South Africa 'A', retain tri-series trophy