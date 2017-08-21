First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India A vs South Africa A: Stephen Cook helps hosts extend lead to 184 after visitors falter against spin on Day 3

PTI, Aug, 21 2017

Potchefstroom: India A batsmen faltered against South Africa A spinners to concede a 46-run first innings lead from a comfortable position on day three of the second and final unofficial Test at Potchefstroom.

South Africa A's Dane Piedt was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. Image courtesy: Twitter @OfficialCSA

South Africa A's Dane Piedt was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets. Image courtesy: Twitter @OfficialCSA

In response to South Africa's 322, India could manage 276 despite starting the day at 181 for three. The hosts, in their second innings, were 138 for four at stumps, extending their overall lead to 184 runs.

Earlier, the Indian middle lower failed to capitalise on the good work done by the top-three Ravikumar Samarth (77), Sudip Chatterjee (46) and Shreyas Iyer (65).

Iyer could not add much to his overnight tally after starting the day at 56. His innings comprised five fours and four sixes.

India's first innings total would have been much lesser had it not been for number 10 Shahbaz Nadeem, who scored 36 off 67 balls to take his team beyond 250.

The visitors, who trail the two-match series 0-1, struggled especially against the spinners with offie Dane Piedt (4/70) and leggie Shaun von Berg (2/84) taking the bulk of the wickets. Dane Paterson (3/48) was the stand out pacer.

South Africa's second innings was again anchored by opener Stephen Cook, who remained unbeaten on 55 off 162 balls at stumps.

India did well to South Africa to reduce to 88 for four before Cook and Andile Phehlukwayo (29) frustrated them with an unbeaten 50-run stand.

Published Date: Aug 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all