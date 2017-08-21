First Cricket
India A vs South Africa A: Shreyas Iyer, Ravikumar Samarth score fifties to give visitors edge on Day 2

PTI, Aug, 21 2017

Potchefstroom: Ravikumar Samarth and Shreyas Iyer struck half centuries as India A made an impressive start to their innings in the second and final 'unofficial' Test against South Africa A on Sunday.

At stumps on the second day, India were 181 for three in reply to South Africa A's first-innings total of 322 all out, trailing by 141 runs.

File image of Shreyas Iyer .PTI

While Samarth was dismissed by fast bowler Dane Paterson after scoring 77 off 113 balls, Iyer remained unbeaten on 56 off 74 balls.

Earlier in the day, India did well to bowl out the hosts who finished the first day at 258 for five.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was the most successful bowler for the visiting side, returning figures of 4/118, while Haryana medium pacer Navdeep Saini bagged 3/66 to help India quickly cut short South Africa A's innings.

There were two wickets for Krishnappa Gowtham as the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals after a 167-run opening partnership between Stephen Cook (98) and skipper Aiden Markram (74).

When India's turn to bat came, opener Sudip Chatterjee contributed 46 off 96 balls, and was involved in a 106-run stand with Samarth.

Published Date: Aug 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017

