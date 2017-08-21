India A vs South Africa A: Shreyas Iyer, Ravikumar Samarth score fifties to give visitors edge on Day 2

- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs WI England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2017 ENG Vs SA England beat South Africa by 177 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2017 SL Vs IND India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 24th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- The Wisden Trophy, 2017 ENG vs WI - Aug 25th, 2017, 03:30 PM IST
- Australia in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2017 BAN vs AUS - Aug 27th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 27th, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
- India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 SL vs IND - Aug 31st, 2017, 02:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|5957
|119
|2
|Australia
|5505
|117
|3
|India
|4717
|115
|4
|England
|5645
|113
|5
|New Zealand
|5123
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|1625
|125
|2
|England
|1962
|123
|3
|Pakistan
|2417
|121
|4
|West Indies
|2222
|117
|5
|India
|2183
|115
Potchefstroom: Ravikumar Samarth and Shreyas Iyer struck half centuries as India A made an impressive start to their innings in the second and final 'unofficial' Test against South Africa A on Sunday.
At stumps on the second day, India were 181 for three in reply to South Africa A's first-innings total of 322 all out, trailing by 141 runs.
File image of Shreyas Iyer .PTI
While Samarth was dismissed by fast bowler Dane Paterson after scoring 77 off 113 balls, Iyer remained unbeaten on 56 off 74 balls.
Earlier in the day, India did well to bowl out the hosts who finished the first day at 258 for five.
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was the most successful bowler for the visiting side, returning figures of 4/118, while Haryana medium pacer Navdeep Saini bagged 3/66 to help India quickly cut short South Africa A's innings.
There were two wickets for Krishnappa Gowtham as the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals after a 167-run opening partnership between Stephen Cook (98) and skipper Aiden Markram (74).
When India's turn to bat came, opener Sudip Chatterjee contributed 46 off 96 balls, and was involved in a 106-run stand with Samarth.
Published Date:
Aug 21, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 21, 2017
Also See
India A vs South Africa A: Stephen Cook helps hosts extend lead to 184 after visitors falter against spin on Day 3
India A vs South Africa A: Hosts dismiss visitors for paltry 120 on Day 2, take command of 1st 'Test'
India A vs South Africa A: Karun Nair's men on verge of defeat after losing six wickets in 447 chase