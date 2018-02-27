ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan says it 'feels good' to have the favourites tag for tournament
The West Indies captain Jason Holder is confident that his team will do well in the upcoming ICC World Cup qualifiers while Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is happy to live with tournament favourites billing.
PTI,
Feb,27 2018
Harare: The Windies captain Jason Holder is confident that his team will do well in the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers while Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is happy to live with tournament favourites billing.
Call it irony, but West Indies, the two-time World Champions (1975 and 1979) have hit their lowest ebb as they are playing qualifiers with associate members in order to get a slot in the 2019 World Cup in England.
File photo of Rashid Khan. AFP
We know what is at stake. It is an opportunity for us to grab some momentum heading into next years World Cup, get some games under our belt, just finalise some combinations, get things straightened, and hopefully turn our cricket in terms of the ODI format," Holder was quoted as saying in a ICC press release.
"It is probably our weaker formats. No doubt, we have not been consistent, something that we have addressed, hopefully going forward we should see some good performances.
We have got a well-balanced side, quality side with experience. Hopefully, we could gel together and make things happen in this tournament."
Holder praised Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels for making themselves available for the Qualifiers.
"I must commend Chris and Marlon, who have come here without motivation to do well for the Windies and give themselves a chance to play another World Cup. As I said to the group, it may be an opportunity for guys to finish their careers well, its also an opportunity for guys to make a spark in their careers by playing in the World Cup."
Stand-in captain Afghanistans vice-captain Rashid Khan said: "It feels good to see that Afghanistan is a favourite to qualify. I think we should show it on the ground, its not only on paper that we should look good.
