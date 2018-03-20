ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018: Rashid Khan spins Afghanistan to 5-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates
Rashid returned figures of 5 for 41 as the UAE, after electing to bat, were bowled out for 177 in 43 overs. Afghanistan, in their run-chase, initially faltering at 54/5, chased the tar4get with 5 wickets to spare
PTI,
March 20, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 1 run
- Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 97 runs
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 106 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs ZIM West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 25 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI vs SCO - Mar 21st, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Mar 23rd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Harare: Rashid Khan took a big leap towards becoming the quickest bowler to 100 ODI wickets when he grabbed his fourth five-wicket haul as Afghanistan overcame a top-order batting collapse to prevail over the United Arab Emirates in a Super Six fixture of the ICC World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday.
Rashid returned figures of 5 for 41 as the UAE, after electing to bat, were bowled out for 177 in 43 overs.
Afghanistan, in their run-chase, plunged to 54 for five before an unfinished 124-run sixth wicket partnership between Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran helped them reach the target for the loss of five wickets.
File photo of Rashid Khan. AFP
The victory in the 35th over also helped Afghanistan to narrow the gap with Ireland and the Windies on net run-rate, which will come into play if Scotland beat the Windies on Wednesday, the UAE beat Zimbabwe on Thursday and Afghanistan beat Ireland on Friday.
The winner of the match between the Windies and Scotland will qualify for the World Cup Qualifier 2019 and if Zimbabwe beat UAE, then they will claim the second qualifying spot.
Rashid handed over the captaincy to a returning Asghar Stanikzai and immediately produced his best bowling performance of the tournament when he finished with 5 for 41. This lifted him to 96 wickets from 42 ODIs and the 19-year-old now has Mitchell Starc firmly within his sights.
The Australia left-arm fast bowler had reached the 100-wicket milestone in 52 ODIs.
Rashid, who is now the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 15, received good support from fast bowler Dawlat Zadran, who finished with 3 for 45 as only Shaiman Anwar (64, 87b, 4x4, 1x6) and Mohammad Naveed (45, 20b, 7x4, 2x6) batted with any confidence and authority for the UAE.
In turn, opener Naib and Zadran saved Afghanistan the blushes with good half-centuries after their side was in deep trouble at 54 for five. Naib returned unbeaten on 74 from 97 balls with four fours and two sixes, while Zadran's 64-ball 63 included five fours and two sixes.
This was the sixth encounter between the two sides and both are tied on three wins apiece
Published Date:
March 20, 2018
| Updated Date: March 20, 2018
Also See
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018: Afghanistan's flop show despite promising much indicates the mess beneath the rosy exterior
ICC World Cup qualifier 2018: Afghanistan crash to third straight defeat; West Indies, Scotland pick up wins
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018: Rovman Powell helps West Indies beat Ireland to enter Super Six; Zimbabwe advance with 3rd win