 }
First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICCWC Qualifiers | Super Sixes - Match 2 Mar 15, 2018
UAE Vs SCO
Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 73 runs
ICCWC Qualifiers | Play-off Mar 15, 2018
NED Vs HK
Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 44 runs
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 16, 2018
IRE vs ZIM
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Nidahas Tri-Series Mar 16, 2018
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018: Nepal secure ODI status after beating Papua New Guinea by six wickets

Nepal made history on Thursday as they gained ODI status after beating Papua New Guinea (PNG) by six wickets in the World Cup Qualifier play-off at the Old Hararians Sports Club.

FirstCricket Staff, March 16, 2018

Nepal made history on Thursday as they gained ODI status after beating Papua New Guinea (PNG) by six wickets in the World Cup Qualifier play-off at the Old Hararians Sports Club.

Nepal cricket team celebrate a PNG wicket. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ICC

Nepal cricket team celebrate a PNG wicket. Image Courtesy: Twitter @ICC

In a dominating display, Nepal made sure PNG doesn't score much in the first innings by bowling them out for a paltry 114 in 27.2 overs. 17-year-old leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and Dipendra Airee were the standout performance with the ball, picking four wickets each.

None of the PNG players could cross the 20-run mark in their innings with the highest score being 19 by Charles Amini.

In reply, Nepal reached the target in the 23rd over, losing just four wickets in the process. Airee continued his good form with the bat as well as he scored an unbeaten half-century  to ensure that Nepal would become an ODI team until at least 2022, with Papua New Guinea losing their elite status.

Nepal's rise has been tremendous considering they were in the World Cricket League Division Five as recently as 2010, while their cricket association has been suspended by the ICC since 2016. Although the ban doesn't affect on-field matters.

The other play-off game saw Hong Kong lose their ODI place after a defeat by the Netherlands.

With inputs from AFP

Published Date: March 16, 2018 | Updated Date: March 16, 2018

Tags : #1999 Cricket World Cup #Dipendra Airee #Hong Kong #ICC #ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 #Nepal #Nepal Cricket #Nepal Cricket Team #Netherlands #Papua New Guinea #Papua New Guinea Cricket Team #Sandeep Lamichhane

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3940 119
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all