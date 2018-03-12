First Cricket
ICCWC Qualifiers | Match 20 Mar 12, 2018
ZIM Vs SCO
Zimbabwe tied with Scotland
ICCWC Qualifiers | Match 19 Mar 12, 2018
HK Vs NEP
Nepal beat Hong Kong by 5 wickets
Nidahas Tri-Series Mar 14, 2018
BAN vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
ICCWC Qualifiers Mar 15, 2018
PNG vs NEP
Old Hararians, Harare
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018: Evin Lewis powers West Indies into Super Six; Afghanistan scrape through to next round

Afghanistan still have a slim chance of reaching a second successive World Cup, after Nepal's win sends the Afghans through from Group B on net run rate.

AFP, March 12, 2018

Harare: Big-hitting opener Evin Lewis was among the runs as the West Indies made it four straight wins at World Cup qualifying by beating the Netherlands in Harare on Monday, while Ireland joined them in the Super Six stage.

Lewis hit 84 as the two-time World Cup winners racked up 309-6 from 48 overs in a weather-affected match, with the rain coming for a second time with the Dutch well adrift on 167-6.

Evin Lewis's destructive batting deflated the Indian bowling attack. AP

File image of Evin Lewis. AP

That left Jason Holder's Windies top of Group A, with Ireland progressing thanks to a 226-run thrashing of the United Arab Emirates.

Paul Stirling crashed a blistering 126 as the Irish posted 313-6 from only 44 overs, before skittling out the UAE for just 91.

William Porterfield's men take two points through to the next round as the six remaining sides prepare to battle it out for the last two spots at next year's tournament in England and Wales.

Zimbabwe and Scotland will start the Super Six round with three points apiece, after a thrilling tie in Bulawayo.

Needing two runs from seven balls with two wickets in hand to chase down 211, the Scots lost two batsmen in as many legitimate deliveries, with a wide in between ensuring a tie.

Afghanistan, one of the pre-tournament favourites, still have a slim chance of reaching a second successive World Cup, after Nepal beat Hong Kong by five wickets to send the Afghans through from Group B on net run rate.

Published Date: March 12, 2018 | Updated Date: March 12, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7102 116
4 New Zealand 6782 115
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 3940 119
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

